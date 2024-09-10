Glazer: Mike Tomlin Unsure About Russell Wilson’s Status, Believes Steelers Have ‘Lot Of Love’ For Justin Fields

When Mike Tomlin says he’s unsure about QB Russell Wilson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, he means it. While it’s a line he told to reporters Tuesday, he’s saying the same behind the scenes to friends like Jay Glazer.

Offering his insight into Wilson’s calf injury and status for a would-be revenge game against the Denver Broncos, Glazer says Tomlin is in a wait-and-see approach.

“I talked to Mike Tomlin about it,” Glazer told Dave Helman on the NFL on FOX podcast. “He’s not sure yet because he just wants to see where Russell Wilson’s calf is. I think he looks at it and goes, ‘Man, redemption games.’ I know he loves redemption games. So you can look at something like that. But he’s not able to make a decision yet until he sees where Russell’s calf is.”

For those unaware, Tomlin and Glazer are good friends. They’ve attended boxing matches over the years and Glazer served as a guest during this year’s training camp. So when Glazer offers intel on the Steelers, something he doesn’t often do, it’s highly credible.

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin said they’ll evaluate Wilson throughout the week and make a determination on his status closer to kickoff. The team is proceeding as if Justin Fields is the starter until something changes. Tomlin also wouldn’t commit to naming Wilson the starter whenever he’s fully healthy. Wilson is probably making his case to start and face the Broncos, who cut him at the start of the new league year.

As Glazer spoke to, tearing a calf muscle once before, it’s a tricky injury to return from with stops and starts. Feel good one day, regress the next. Wilson’s injury is far less serious, a minor strain, but for a 35-year-old who needs his mobility, the Steelers don’t want to risk greater injury. Glazer hints that the team is content seeing Fields through while Wilson works back to 100 percent.

“Pittsburgh has a lot of love with Justin Fields,” he said. “They think they got something in the future there.”

Fields played winning football against the Atlanta Falcons, recovering after a slow start. He took care of the ball, used his legs, and made plays downfield. He and the offense must keep improving and being unable to finish any drive in the end zone is disappointing. But the Steelers’ posture seems to be letting Fields play until Wilson is fully recovered before determining a starter the rest of the season.