George Pickens Says His On-Field Connection With Justin Fields Is ‘Still A Work In Progress’

Justin Fields has exceeded expectations with the Pittsburgh Steelers through three weeks of the season. He was pushed into the starting role at the last minute, and he’s continued to seize that opportunity. His passing ability has looked much improved, and he’s had some absolutely gorgeous deep shots to George Pickens. However, Pickens still believes there’s more to unlock between him and Fields, especially when compared to Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown.

“They were here together for a long time,” Pickens said Wednesday of Roethlisberger and Brown via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “[Fields] just got here, I’ve been here three years, so I think it’s a work in progress.”

George Pickens on the proverbial dam breaking for the Steelers offense last week, and on building rapport with Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/0JfzNd1GKJ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 25, 2024

Pickens is correct that the two of them still have a lot of work to do in terms of being like Roethlisberger and Brown. That duo was one of the best in NFL history, and there aren’t many that can compare to it. However, it’s not like Pickens and Fields haven’t been electric together.

Pickens only has 13 catches for 171 yards, but most of his best plays have been called back due to penalties. Fields has found him deep downfield on numerous occasions with Pickens making an incredible grab every time. Neither of them is responsible for those plays not counting. Even the pass-interference call on Pickens seemed incredibly soft.

Considering how little time they’ve actually played together; their connection is still impressive. And it does seem like there’s more meat left on the bone with Pickens. For as gifted as he is, his stats aren’t eye-popping. Part of that is probably because Fields is still getting settled in the Steelers’ offense. It might not be too long before he really breaks out.

They might not ever get to the level of Roethlisberger and Brown, but Fields and Pickens could become a lethal duo in their own right. The two have known each other for a long time, which probably explains why they already seem further along than they should be.

Fields had his best day passing the football with the Steelers in Week 3, so hopefully he can build off that in Week 4. That should include getting Pickens involved in some shape or form. He’s their biggest threat in the passing game, and at some point, they’re going to need to really get him going. He’s too talented to not be more involved in the offense.