Garafolo: NFL Coaches Waiting For Justin Fields To ‘Start Making Some Mistakes’

Justin Fields with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a different player compared to who he was with the Chicago Bears. Many of his strengths are still evident, but his weaknesses have been less apparent. He hasn’t had the dramatic ups and downs that he had with the Bears. He’s been more consistent, especially when it comes to being safe with the football. However, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo says that coaches around the NFL still expect Fields to eventually make mistakes.

“Two things you hear about the Steelers,” Garafolo said on a recent episode of the podcast, The Insiders. “One, the skepticism that they can keep winning this way. The other that you hear from coaches around the league, ‘When is Fields gonna start making some mistakes? He can’t possibly keep playing this clean of football.’

“I don’t know, he keeps doing it, and they’re doing a great job of coaching it up and calling it. I think he can.”

It’s important to note that Garafolo stated that coaches are asking when, not if, Fields will make some mistakes. That probably means they don’t believe he can continue to play this well. Based on his career to this point, that’s fair. He was turnover-prone with the Bears, throwing 40 touchdowns compared to 30 interceptions. That doesn’t include the 38 fumbles too.

However, those coaches might need to catch on quickly that Fields could be a different player now. He’s only committed one turnover with the Steelers, an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. Their defense has proven to be formidable, though, and it ultimately wasn’t a costly mistake.

Fields’ lack of turnovers isn’t the only difference in Pittsburgh. He’s also been much more willing to hang in the pocket and throw the ball, rather than bail and scramble. He hasn’t had an explosive game running the ball, and that’s a good thing. He’s shown growth in both accuracy and decision making.

The Steelers would probably love if coaches continue to underestimate Fields. Yes, he will probably eventually turn the ball over more, but that’s just part of the game. His good plays have massively outweighed his bad plays so far, and if that continues, the Steelers will live with whatever mistakes he does make. As long as he doesn’t lose them any games, he’ll stay in the driver’s seat at quarterback.