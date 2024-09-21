Fowler: Steelers Prepping For Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson Timeline Unclear

Coming into the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener figured to feature a healthy Justin Herbert against Russell Wilson. Neither of those things are expected to hold true tomorrow afternoon. Herbert is battling a painful high ankle sprain while a calf injury is set to sideline Wilson for a third-straight game.

Offering a quarterback update Saturday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates the Steelers are planning to face Herbert, though they recognize anything could happen.

“The Steelers are preparing for Justin Herbert (high ankle sprain) to play Sunday for the Chargers but are “ready for all options,” via a source. Herbert, who is questionable, hopes to play. But with pain involved, the decision could push into Sunday as a game-time decision.”

Herbert suffered the injury during the team’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. Though he finished the game, his status for the Steelers’ game has been in question throughout the week. He received very little practice time and was spotted with a heavy tape job on his injured right ankle. Officially listed as questionable, Fowler notes the Chargers might not have an answer until roughly two hours before kickoff—a similar situation to what the Steelers went through in Week 1.

If Herbert can’t play, the team’s next-man-up is even a bit unclear. Easton Stick is most likely to replace him, serving as the No. 2 quarterback the first two weeks, but Taylor Heinicke is a viable and arguably more talented option. If Heinicke gets the nod, it’ll be someone Steelers OC Arthur Smith knows well. Heinicke started four games for Smith’s Falcons last season.

On the other end sits Wilson, also questionable this weekend due to a calf. Every report and expectation is his status won’t change this Sunday, and he is poised to be inactive as the team’s emergency third quarterback. While Fowler notes Wilson isn’t expected to land on injured reserve, a scenario that was never likely, a timeline for his exact return is uncertain.

“So eventually, Wilson will be healthy enough to play. That could be Week 4. It could be Week 5. But things will get really interesting in Pittsburgh at that point because Wilson was the clear favorite to start before Week 1 … yet Justin Fields keeps winning.”

Given his age and the lingering nature of calf injuries, having already suffered two strains in six weeks, the Steelers are in no rush to hurry Wilson back. Especially as Fields and the Steelers keep winning. Beating the 2-0 Chargers this weekend will give the team even more confidence in Fields, who might not give the job back.