Fowler: OLB Bud Dupree ‘Good To Go’ Against Steelers

A couple years ago, Bud Dupree being available on a Sunday would’ve been a boost for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Instead, he’ll be another player the offense will have to deal with this weekend. Now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Dupree is expected to play tomorrow despite being listed questionable with an illness. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered the update a short time ago.

#Chargers OLB Bud Dupree (questionable, illness) 'should be good to go' for Sunday vs. #Steelers, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 21, 2024

Dupree was limited during Friday’s practice.

Selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Dupree spent his first six years with Pittsburgh. Over 81 games and 66 starts, he recorded 39.5 sacks while with the team. A late bloomer who overcame early-career injuries, Dupree broke out for 11.5 sacks in 2019. He was on track to match that number in 2020 before a torn ACL ended his campaign.

From there, he signed a long-term deal with the Tennessee Titans. But he struggled coming off the injury and spent just two years with the team, recording seven sacks across 2021 and 2022. He bounced back last season with the Atlanta Falcons, finishing with 6.5 sacks.

This year, he’s appeared in both of the Chargers’ regular season games. With two tackles and one pass deflection, his production has been light but he’s been coming off the bench behind Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Facing his former team might be a boost to his game as the Steelers try to block him up without OT Troy Fautanu, now officially on injured reserve. Through two games, the Chargers lead the league in fewest points allowed.

Along with Dupree, QB Justin Herbert is trending towards playing tomorrow after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Carolina Panthers.