Former Teammate Richard Sherman Doesn’t See How Steelers Could ‘Justify’ Starting Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson didn’t do anything wrong to lose his starting quarterback spot, but Justin Fields has the Pittsburgh Steelers undefeated through three weeks. Wilson’s calf injury is unfortunate, but it’s tough to argue against results with Fields. He’s been a key factor in their winning streak, and there isn’t a great reason to bench him. Former All-Pro NFL cornerback Richard Sherman certainly doesn’t believe the Steelers should make Wilson the starter once he is fully healthy.

“I think you gotta continue to go with Justin Fields and let him continue to develop,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “It seems like he’s finding a rhythm, he’s starting to become the player they thought he would be. The team is rallying behind him, the defense is rallying behind him.

“You can put Russell in, Russell is a proven veteran who’s won a lot of football games in this league. I just don’t see how you justify it to the staff, to the players, and to the fans.”

Sherman, who was teammates with Wilson from 2012-2017, makes a good point. The Steelers could make Wilson the starter once he’s healthy. They could say that they don’t want him to lose his job due to an injury. However, what kind of message does that send to Fields? He’s done everything that’s been asked of him, running the offense well enough to win the first three games of the season.

It’s probably going to be tough to sell Wilson on the idea of being a backup. His career is at a low point, with people questioning if he can still play in the NFL. His legacy is in question, and he can’ fix that from the bench.

However, like Sherman says, it’s currently going to be much harder to tell everyone that Fields shouldn’t remain the starter. Through three games, he has two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and only one turnover. He’s been smart with the football, and he’s made some spectacular throws. The offense has struggled, but that hasn’t been his fault.

There’s no outcome that leaves everyone happy, but the NFL is a business. And at the end of the day, Fields is what’s best for business. He’ll likely start again this week, and one more solid performance would probably be the final nail in Wilson’s coffin. That doesn’t mean he’ll remain on the bench for the entire season, but his fate will be tied to Fields’ level of play.