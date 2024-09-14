Former NFL OL Believes Alex Highsmith Has ‘Some Of The Best Get-Off In The League’

While T.J. Watt got the majority of the attention for his incredible Week 1 outing against the Atlanta Falcons, the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line and pass-rush played really well, too, dominating the Falcons up front and being named PFF’s No. 1 defensive line. One player who didn’t stand out but again had a solid game was OLB Alex Highsmith. Former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh said on Underdog Fantasy’s Clean Pocket that Highsmith might have the best get-off in the entire NFL.

“Alex Highsmith may have some of the best get-off in the league. They absolutely feasted against this Atlanta Falcons offensive line,” Pugh said.

Pugh also credited Cameron Heyward, who he said “dominated the game” on the interior. He said Watt’s performance may have been the most dominant and that he should’ve had two more sacks, with both getting called back due to penalties.

Alex Highsmith has an array of pass-rush moves and moves like his spin is among the best pass-rush moves in the league. But he gets off the ball fast, not giving the quarterback much time to do anything before he’s already in the backfield.

As @Alex_Kozora and I talked about last several weeks, gonna see Watt, Highsmith and Herbig all on the field at the same time several times this season. Happened a few times versus Falcons. One here with Highsmith stunting inside. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/HtzMs75rOk — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 9, 2024

Highsmith’s stunts in this clip from Pittsburgh’s Bronco package, and he’s still quickly in Kirk Cousins’ face up the middle. He’s an explosive player off the edge and really a perfect complement to Watt. Highsmith can chase quarterbacks out of the pocket and right into Watt, and while his sack numbers might not always be gaudy playing on a loaded defense, there’s no arguing that Highsmith is one of the league’s premier pass rushers.

He’s also expanded his game, intercepting two passes last season and getting a pass deflection in Week 1 against Atlanta. Highsmith will have a big opportunity this week to make a mark against OT Garrett Bolles, a former All-Pro who the Broncos rely on to protect Bo Nix. But if Highsmith can get the upper hand in that matchup, it will be a long day for Nix and the Denver offense.

It’s good to see Alex Highsmith getting more recognition from analysts and former players across the league because, despite a 14.5-sack season in 2022, he remains one of the most underrated players in football. He’s so skilled at the nuance of being a pass-rusher, and his array of pass-rush moves is tough to replicate, with Watt saying that he was “born” to be a pass-rusher. Seeing a big game out of Highsmith on Sunday wouldn’t be a surprise.