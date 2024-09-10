Former All-Pro CB Believes QB Doesn’t Matter If Steelers Have Mike Tomlin: ‘GOAT Of A Coach’

Despite having as much uncertainty as you can get around the quarterback position, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to beat the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Chris Boswell and the defense were a big part of that, but credit to Mike Tomlin for having the team ready to play amidst the change at quarterback. Former All-Pro NFL cornerback Richard Sherman believes Tomlin is the key to victory for every Steelers game.

“Mike Tomlin has gone 17 years without a having a losing season,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “You talk about a GOAT of a coach. I believe, regardless of who’s at quarterback, if you’ve got Mike Tomlin at the helm, you’ve got a chance. I know Pittsburgh fans feel the same way.”

This year, Tomlin could make it 18 straight years without a losing season, and it could be his best work yet. It was remarkable when the Steelers didn’t hit rock bottom after they lost Ben Roethlisberger for almost an entire season, but this year presents a whole new set of challenges.

Russell Wilson’s calf injury has thrown a wrench into the Steelers’ plans to begin this season. He was supposed to be the starting quarterback but had to be subbed out for Justin Fields right before their first game. Many other coaches would struggle to pivot and adjust accordingly, but the Steelers still played their brand of football and started the season with a win.

Tomlin still had some issues with things like clock management and going for it on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal, but those are minor critiques in the grand scheme of the game. Fields also isn’t a typical backup quarterback, but he didn’t have much time to prepare as the starter. Tomlin and the coaching staff made sure he and the offense were ready.

Sherman saying the Steelers have a chance to win no matter who their quarterback is probably hinges on their opponent as well. The Falcons had their own growing pains to work through, and the Steelers capitalized on them. Some teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, may give the Steelers a tougher battle.

With the Denver Broncos up next, the Steelers can probably play that same brand of football that has come to define them in recent seasons and win the game. That’s part of who Tomlin is as a coach. He wants his team to be more physical in every game, enforcing its will on opponents. That helps the Steelers win games even with shaky quarterback play. If the Steelers make the playoffs this year, Sherman is correct that Tomlin will deserve a lot of credit.