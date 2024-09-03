For His Age, Cam Heyward Signs Largest Defensive Contract In NFL History

For Cam Heyward, 35 is mighty fine. Inked to a three-year extension that should allow him to remain a Pittsburgh Steeler for the rest of his career, Heyward is now the highest-paid player defensive player who signed at age 35 or older in NFL history, according to Heyward’s agency, Priority Sports.

His overall deal is three years for $45 million.

𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐃. Captain @CamHeyward has signed a new three-year deal with the @steelers! This is the highest-paying contract and largest guarantee for a defensive player in NFL history who was 35 at the time of signing. 🫡👏 pic.twitter.com/l7uyzHUdHr — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) September 3, 2024

While those are big numbers, context is key and something we’ll be preaching over the next several days as details emerge about his contract. This is one way Heyward’s contract could look like, reducing his 2024 salary and turning it into a signing bonus spread over the length of the deal.

If this is indeed the layout, BIG IF while we wait for exact details, Heyward's 2024 cap charge would drop by $9.86M. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/8zB3g98oGG — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 3, 2024

In all likelihood, Heyward didn’t receive much, if any, new guaranteed money. Presumably, his base salaries in 2025 and 2026 aren’t guaranteed, meaning the Steelers won’t be on the hook for them if he’s released.

Contracts of this magnitude for defensive players of Heyward’s age are rare. Most defensive backs have lost their speed and effectiveness by this point. And many linemen are too beat up and sapped of their athleticism by their mid-30s. Cam Heyward will aim to be an exception. Working in his favor is brute strength, a trait that lasts longer than speed or quickness. He remains one of the strongest players on the team and Pittsburgh’s best defensive lineman.

While defensive linemen his age are rare, there is history. Calais Campbell remains an effective player even after just turning 38. He picked up 6.5 sacks last season for the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota Vikings’ legend Alan Page recorded 9.5 and nine sacks at age 35 and 36. They’re not the norm, but neither is Heyward, a borderline Hall of Fame player himself.

This deal looks like a win-win. Pittsburgh doesn’t assume much risk here based on the terms we know and the ones we can assume. Heyward doesn’t have to worry about becoming a pending free agent with an uncertain future, as was about to be the case had no extension been struck prior to Sunday’s kickoff against Atlanta. Under GM Omar Khan, Pittsburgh continues its tradition of not discussing contracts mid-season.

Now, Heyward gets to board a flight to his home state of Georgia, knowing Pittsburgh should be his home for the rest of his NFL career.