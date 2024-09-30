Fittipaldo On Colts-Steelers: ‘Shane Steichen Has Head Coach Mike Tomlin’s Number’

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with a chance to get to 4-0 on the season. The defense had allowed the fewest points in the league. QB Justin Fields was coming off his best game yet as the Steelers’ starter. But Colts head coach Shane Steichen already had one big win under his belt over Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

And the ghosts of 2023’s matchup reared their ugly head early on Sunday. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, and although the Steelers fought back, they could not fully close the gap in the 27-24 loss. How did the 3-0 Steelers fall so flat to a 1-2 team?

“I think Colts head coach Shane Steichen has head coach Mike Tomlin’s number,” said Ray Fittipaldo on Monday’s episode of the North Shore Drive podcast. “I mean, it’s three quarterbacks: Gardner Minshew, it’s Anthony Richardson, and it’s Joe Flacco. And obviously, the common denominator is that the Colts head coach knows how to call a game against Mike Tomlin really, really well. If you go back to last December, Chris, after the Steelers took a 13-0 lead, the Colts scored 30 unanswered points. You add in the 17 on Sunday, 47 unanswered points… I mean, Mike Tomlin was outcoached by Shane Steichen.”

That Colts game in 2023 was part of the Steelers’ three-game skid later in the season. That loss dropped the Steelers to 7-7 and put them on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. The Steelers turned it around and made the playoffs with some help. But it was the third loss in a row for a team that should have been fighting hard to stop the bleeding.

Obviously, a lot has changed since 2023. The Steelers were undefeated going into the matchup. QB Anthony Richardson started Sunday’s matchup (he was on injured reserve in 2023). And Joe Flacco played most of the game after Richardson was ruled out with a hip injury.

But the end result was the same. Another game against the Colts, another loss for the Steelers. The Colts, even after Richardson had to leave the game, dissected the Steelers’ defense. The Colts’ defense also forced 2 turnovers, and Indianapolis won the turnover battle.

Justin Fields did lead the Steelers to three touchdown drives and got the team back in the game. But another slow start offensively, coupled with the defense allowing over 300 yards, made a recipe for disaster.

And S DeShon Elliott thinks it might have had to do with the preparation and practice leading up to the game. Elliott thinks there was a lack of attention to detail during the practice week. That’s a coaching problem. Does that fall entirely on Tomlin’s shoulders? No, but as the head coach, he is ultimately responsible for it.

Steichen’s crew in Indianapolis was focused from the onset. They found the open holes in the Steelers’ zones and made big plays early. The Steelers failed to capitalize on their opportunities to make their own defensive turnovers. They turned the ball over in big spots. And the run game on offense with RB Najee Harris continues to be stuck in first gear.

Yes, the Steelers responded in the second half with three touchdown drives. Fields made some big plays, but it was not enough. Perhaps with more attention to details and focus, some of those opportunities and bounces go the Steelers’ way next week.