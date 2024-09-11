Film Room: You Better Believe Beanie Bishop Jr. Can Tackle

Quick film room today focusing on CB Beanie Bishop Jr. and his NFL debut last Sunday. Lots of slot snaps and even some post-snap rotation work in dime packages and obvious passing situations. What impressed me was his open-field tackling. We already had an idea of his ability to do that based on his college tape, but the NFL is a different ball of yarn. And Bishop looks the part.

It started on the opening kickoff. Bishop made the opening stop to prevent this return from doing any serious damage. Bishop is L1, the furthest player to the left. Even under the new dynamic returns, the principles are the same. Interior players attack, exterior players hang back and contain.

But as the Falcons returner Ray-Ray McCloud III breaks through (notice two DL out there, Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal), Bishop squeezes down and makes the tackle at the 30. Considering it’s the same place as a touchback in the end zone, you live with it.

On defense, watch Bishop against tight ends. Open-field stops on TE Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner. He’s about half the size of both guys but takes them down. Has a bit more trouble with Woerner but hangs on until help arrives to get the defense off the field on third down.

Bishop shoots low but he knows that’s how he can wrap those guys up. Around the legs, not trying to go high and get bounced off.

Last example. A great play here. Open-field, in-bounds tackle on the Falcons’ final drive when they were without timeouts and running out of time. The Falcons know they have to work the sidelines here and QB Kirk Cousins hits it. But Bishop closes and makes a great wrap-and-roll tackle.

The receiver couldn’t get out of bounds and the clock kept running. Forced Atlanta to hurry up and spike. The down didn’t really matter but they were left with just 13 seconds left. T.J. Watt called game with a sack the next play.

Overall, a nice showing from Bishop. If you’re going to play nickel corner, you better tackle. Bishop can.