Film Room: Offense Puts Exclamation Point On Pittsburgh’s Win

While it’s hard to get too upset in a win, one thing that bothered me about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first two wins was how things ended. That’s not a knock on Pittsburgh’s elite defense, closing out wins with a T.J. Watt sack to walk it off against Atlanta while S Damontae Kazee picked off Bo Nix to beat Denver.

What I had an issue with was the Steelers’ offense. Getting the ball late, being unable to drain the rest of the clock, and asking Pittsburgh’s defense to make one last stop. They were strong situations for Pittsburgh to be in, Atlanta and Denver only having a sliver of hope left, but still, you want your offense to close out the game. Not even give the opposition that one last chance. An exclamation point on your work, as Mike Tomlin would say.

Mission accomplished against the Los Angeles Chargers. In true four-minute offense fashion, the Steelers held the ball for the final 4:59 of Sunday’s game. They ran the ball seven times, threw only once, and QB Justin Fields took two kneel downs to end the game. Even as Pittsburgh led by two scores, that’s what you’re looking for. Let your defense watch from the sidelines.

What made the drive possible was multi-fold. Pittsburgh’s bevy of body blows wore the Chargers down and by the end, they were Charmin soft. Credit to RBs Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson, running angry to call game. A quick film room looking at their runs.

Najee Harris

Starting with Harris, he carried the ball three times for 36 yards on the Steelers’ final drive. His two biggest, the two shown below, gained 11 and 21 yards. The first showed great vision and lateral movement, Harris jumping to his left to the vacant hole and into the second level. Watch No. 6 get jello-legged as he tries to match, crashing into a teammate as Harris skirts past. Harris finishes with his patented hurdle, getting his leg grabbed mid-air but always finding a way to bounce back up.

Harris’ other big run all but ended the game. A 21-yard split zone run with a tremendous push up front as Harris “brings” the run back, cutting it all the way back. On zone runs, a running back has three paths. He can “bounce” the run wide frontside, he can “bang” the run up the middle, or he can “bend/bring” the run back. Harris could’ve gone anywhere he wanted but chooses the third one as Pat Freiermuth’s jog to the flat pulls extra defenders (there will be another film room on that idea). It also features rookie OG Mason McCormick working as a tackle eligible.

Here’s both of Harris’ runs.

Cordarrelle Patterson

All four of Patterson’s carries came on this drive. Four rushes, 33 yards, over eight yards per carry. His first was critical. On 3rd and 8 with four minutes left, Pittsburgh makes a safe call here. A sweep to the field with Patterson. He reads it, puts his foot in the ground, and explodes upfield, getting his shoulders square and finishing with power. He runs a little tall, but it works.

A couple plays later, Patterson only gets four yards but, like Harris, displays plus vision, bouncing left and showing a burly finish to get what he can and make the Chargers rally to bring him down. The next play, he somehow avoids a tackle in the hole and pops out the other side for 12 yards, another first down, and more time off the clock.

Cut-up below.

Credit all around. The line, the backs, the play calls. There was even a shot during a timeout of Mike Tomlin bringing over TEs Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. I can’t read lips at a Jomboy level but I’m guessing he said something akin to “Let’s go finish this thing.”

Tomlin wore a wicked smile on this drive as he and the offense could feel what was in the air. The Steelers were ready to deliver the knockout blow. The Chargers timbered, the Steelers’ offense didn’t come off the field, and Pittsburgh remains undefeated.