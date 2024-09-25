Film Room: Justin Fields Is Beating The Blitz

As the offense has progressed over the first three games, so has the play of quarterback Justin Fields. The more comfortable he gets in this new offense the more productive he has become.

While charting the offense each week for the Depot staff I noticed his play against the blitz. In each game this season he has shown improvement statistically and the moxie he has shown in the pocket is impressive. You don’t see happy feet or unnecessary drifting in the pocket. He’s not dropping his eyes to look at the rushers and he’s not scrambling like you might think. He is focused, reading the coverage quickly, making his decision, and throwing with confidence.

In the opener versus Atlanta, Fields faced just a handful of blitzes and completed one of three passes for just two yards. He took one sack for minus eight yards. The Steelers also lost a 36-yard completion when George Pickens was called for offensive pass interference.

Week 2 versus Denver he started to heat up. He completed seven-of-10 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Six plays made first downs, and he took zero sacks. He scrambled twice for 19 yards and also had a 37-yard gain on defensive pass interference call.

During this game we began to see the communication, control, and confidence in his play.

The Broncos are showing blitz with both linebackers on the line of scrimmage. The communication begins with Fields (2) talking to running back Jaylen Warren (30). Another review of the defense and communication with the offensive line includes the identification of the MIKE linebacker, which tells the linemen who is blocking who. One more communication with Warren before the snap.

Fields identifies that George Pickens (14) has the best matchup with nickel corner Ja’Quan McMillian (29) in coverage. Fields hangs in the pocket with players closing around his legs and delivers a catchable ball for a 13-yard gain on third and five.

On the very next play the Steelers went with an empty backfield. Again, you see the communication from Fields to the offensive line directing them to block to the left. Left guard Spencer Anderson (74) confirms with the linemen, so everyone is on the same page. This leaves edge rusher Jonathon Cooper (0) unblocked from Fields’ right side.

Fields takes the snap and slides to his left away from Cooper. No one is open and instead of forcing a throw he makes the right decision and uses his athleticism to run away from the would-be tackler.

Last Sunday versus the Chargers he was even better, completing eight-of-nine passes for 113 yards and the long touchdown to Calvin Austin III. Five of those plays resulted in first downs and three gained 20 yards or more. He took one sack for minus six yards when a free rusher got to him on a play-action fake.

On a third-and-four play, the Chargers are going to send an extra rusher. With three defenders bearing down to his left, Fields steps in and rips an accurate ball to Scotty Miller (13), who breaks a tackle for a 20-yard gain. If the ball is inside of Miller, it could have been a pick-six.

In the third quarter on third and 14. The Chargers show a single high-safety look but at the snap they rotate the nickel corner Ja’Sir Taylor (36) to a split-safety position and blitz with safety Derwin James (3) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0). This forces linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) to rotate to his left to cover Pat Freiermuth (88) in the slot.

Fields reads the play perfectly throwing to Austin behind Tuli Tuipulotu (45), who was dropping into coverage. A 25-yard gain and another movement of the chains.

In the fourth quarter of the final touchdown drive, Fields again makes the right decision, finding the open receiver to start the drive with a 14-yard gain. He keeps his head forward to hold the safety before turning to his right to make the throw.

And finally, the touchdown to Austin. Fields again will initially look left before coming back to the right. As pointed out on the telecast he has to zip this ball in before the backside safety can make a play on the ball. Even with bodies closing in in front of him, Fields hits the open man and Austin does the rest.

The Steelers got off to a slow start versus the Chargers but as soon as Fields was able to use his fastball and let one rip, he seemed to settle down and find a level of comfort he hasn’t shown in his career. This week that was five-yard completion to Pickens on the third drive to convert the Steelers’ initial first down and they finished that drive with a touchdown.

It is a small sample size, but Fields is displaying poise in the pocket and making the right decisions. His completion percentage is way up and he is getting the ball out quicker than he ever has. We aren’t seeing the issues that plagued him while he was in Chicago.

We need to acknowledge both offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth along with Fields for this early-season success.

The scary thing is the offense isn’t even really clicking yet.