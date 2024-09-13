Film Room: Did OT Broderick Jones Bounce Back After Shaky Preseason?

There were (and still are) high expectations for second-year OT Broderick Jones this season after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to make him their first-round pick a year ago. Mike Tomlin often talks about players making a big leap in their second season, but Jones’ shaky preseason performance threw cold water on the lofty expectations for him.

Some are writing off his struggles as a result of an undisclosed injury to his right elbow, which has him wearing a brace. Others point to the fact that he is still out of position at right tackle. With how well Dan Moore Jr. has been playing at left tackle, that may not change anytime soon.

Jones played all 69 of the Steelers’ offensive snaps on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Some of those were against former All-Pro OLB Matt Judon, who switched sides throughout the game. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two total pressures and two sacks. Looking back over both of the sacks, Jones had nothing to do with one of them. Jones’ guy made the play on the other one, but it was after a very lengthy rollout by Fields.

Several of you have asked for a Broderick Jones film room since the Week 1 game, so I spent some time reviewing all 69 snaps. While it wasn’t as disastrous as his preseason performance against the Buffalo Bills, a lot of the same issues are present in his game. Let’s get into the tape.

Jones’ main issues in the preseason were his punch timing and punch placement. His footwork is often very good, but if you don’t land the punch at the right time, or in the right place, then you have very little control over the pass rusher coming at you.

Here is the sack that Jones allowed. Again, Fields held onto the ball for entirely too long, but it still wasn’t a great rep for Jones. Grady Jarrett lined up on the edge, and Jones gave up his chest with no real punch to try to take control. Jarrett pushed him back and then had a lane to escape and pursue Fields.

It was basically the same set of issues here against Matt Judon. His arms were out too wide and he didn’t make first contact. Judon got into his chest to blow him back a few yards before ripping underneath Jones back inside.

This next play, Jones actually lands his punch and makes first significant contact. He is able to control the pass rush a little better as a result and push the rusher up the arc and out of the play. James Daniels hit Lorenzo Carter to jar him free, but Jones recovers nicely. It wasn’t perfect, but he made use of his length and landed his punches in the right area.

Here is one more of Jones giving up his chest. Watch closely the moment before Jones engages where his hands and arms are. It almost looks like he is going in for a hug. His arms need to stay loaded up to strike in a better position so he doesn’t give up his chest. He somehow manages to anchor after giving a little ground, and MyCole Pruitt finishes it off for him.

Those issues pop up in the run game at times, too. He tries to block on this play with his shoulder and body instead of latching on with his hands to control the defensive lineman. He was easily shed to give Najee Harris nowhere to run.

There were a few other times in the run game where he did land his punch to the right area and he was able to control the rep. It really is just as simple as keeping his hands in the right position and landing his punch. It makes all the difference.

Overall, it wasn’t a very encouraging bounce-back game for Jones after his preseason performances. The technique issues are driving his struggles. OL coach Pat Meyer preaches first significant contact and independent hand usage. Jones doesn’t seem to be taking to those teachings well. Again, could it be his injured right elbow leading him to be more timid with his strikes at right tackle? I don’t see this issue simply going away if he moves back to the left side.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said on the radio yesterday that he expects Troy Fautanu to start at right tackle Sunday in Denver, moving Jones to the bench. That might be the best move for now. Jones is still just 23 years old, and has plenty of time to grow into a better tackle. But his preseason and now Week 1 performance have not been good.