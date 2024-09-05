Falcons’ Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: TE Kyle Pitts A Full Participant

After being limited in practice on Wednesday, TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was a full participant for the Falcons in practice today, per the Falcons’ website. LB Nate Landman remained limited with a quad injury while CB Antonio Hamilton popped up on the injury report with a groin issue.

FALCONS WEEK 1 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

None

LIMITED

LB Nate Landman (quad)

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)

FULL

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring)

The expectation was always that Pitts was going to play on Sunday, and he’s trending in the right direction. It seems as if Pitts will play, but Hamilton and Landman’s statuses are up in the air, particularly Hamilton as he landed on the injury report today after being a full participant yesterday.

Landman will serve as Atlanta’s backup linebacker behind Troy Andersen and Kaden Elliss if he’s able to go on Sunday. Hamilton is Atlanta’s backup slot corner behind Dee Alford.

The Falcons are a relatively healthy group heading into Sunday while the Steelers will wait and see on the status of QB Russell Wilson, who was limited in practice today due to a calf injury.