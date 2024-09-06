Falcons’ Week 1 Friday Injury Report: CB Antonio Hamilton Out, TE Kyle Pitts Full Participant

The Atlanta Falcons appear to have a relatively clean bill of health entering the season.There have only been three names on the report up until today, and nobody has failed to practice. Today’s Friday injury report is the final one with injury designations for the game of either questionable, doubtful, or out. Anyone receiving a questionable or doubtful designation will ultimately be clarified 90 minutes before kickoff when the inactives list is announced for both teams.

Below is the final Falcons injury report ahead of Week 1, per the Falcons website.

FALCONS WEEK 1 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. – Groin (Out)

DT Grady Jarrett (Rest)

DT David Onyemata (Rest)

LIMITED

OT Jake Matthews (Rest)

DT Ta’Quon Graham (Rest)

FULL

LB Nate Landman – Quad

TE Kyle Pitts – Hamstring

The only player with a designation for Sunday is CB Antonio Hamilton, who was added to the list on Thursday with a limited practice. He did not practice on Friday and was ruled out.

They rested four players during today’s practice, but none of them are listed with injury concerns and have no designation for the game. TE Kyle Pitts, who started off the week limited finished with two full practices and is going to play as expected.

Hamilton is listed as the backup nickel corner. So the Falcons, like the Steelers, have some depth concerns in the slot for this game. Based on preseason snaps, Hamilton only played three special teams snaps for the Falcons, but played a fair amount of special teams for the Arizona Cardinals last season on multiple units.