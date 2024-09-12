Falcons S Jessie Bates Texted Arthur Smith Post-Game: ‘You Caught Me Sleeping’

Arthur Smith and the Pittsburgh Steelers made sure Atlanta Falcons S Jessie Bates wasn’t going to ruin their day. But it didn’t mean they’d avoid him all game. Pittsburgh strategically went after Bates on one play, WR George Pickens’ 33-yard gain at the end of the first half. After the games, Bates hit up Smith to tip his cap.

“He texted me and said, ‘You caught me sleeping right at the half,'” Smith told reporters Thursday via a team-provided transcript. “I said, ‘Yeah, we want to lull you to sleep.’ Get disinterested, and we set him up on that situationally.”

Pittsburgh didn’t often throw downfield against Atlanta but made the most of its chances. After a late-half Falcons touchdown, the Steelers saved face with a field goal on the ensuing possession. Despite having little time and being in obvious pass mode, Fields hit Pickens on the money down the right sideline.

Smith’s call was pinpoint. Rolling Fields left away from Pickens and Bates before throwing from the left hash down the right sideline. Pickens sold his route well, stemming inside before breaking out, and Bates got turned around.

Pickens nearly ruined the play by trying to gain extra yardage as the clock was expiring but the refs ruled he stepped out with three seconds left (and even if he hadn’t, Pittsburgh would’ve had one second remaining).

It was one of two long completions Fields hit Pickens with during the game, later finding him for a 40-yard pickup on the left sideline. A third, a 36-yard completion, was wiped out by an iffy Pickens pass interference.

Bates’ text shows the two have a good relationship from their year together. That was confirmed by Bates’ response when asked about the moment, as shared by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

“I always say I’m super thankful for Art,” Bates said. “He was a big reason for why I’m here in Atlanta and just so much respect for him as a person, as a coach as well. He puts his players in good position to be successful and make sure the opposite team isn’t making plays. So yeah, I hate Art for that, but I love him at the same.”

Jessie Bates told Atlanta media about his text to Arthur Smith: "I always say I'm super thankful for Art. He was a big reason for why I'm here in Atlanta and just so much respect for him as a person, as a coach as well. "He puts his players in good position to be successful and… https://t.co/ElBy75r73y — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 12, 2024

Throughout his presser, Smith praised Jessie Bates and showed his respect, calling him a top-five player. They spent the 2023 season together where Bates had six of the Falcons’ eight interceptions. Smith knew as well as anyone the threat Bates posed, though Mike Tomlin and company were familiar with his days in Cincinnati. The Steelers made sure to stay out of his way most of the time and when they dared to throw in his airspace, had the perfect call to beat him.