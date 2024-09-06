Falcons Coaches Excited To Face Cordarrelle Patterson This Weekend

It’s not just Arthur Smith facing his former team. The same is true for the host of players he brought with him to Pittsburgh. That includes RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, a Falcon for the last three years who will be looking to beat them Sunday afternoon.

Speaking with reporters Thursday, special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said he is amped to face Patterson.

“Can’t wait to go against [Cordarrelle Patterson],” Williams said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter. “I’m excited.”

Patterson spent the 2021-2023 seasons with the Falcons. While he served as their kick returner all three seasons, he also saw a heavy offensive role. In 2021 and 2022, Patterson carried the ball at least 140 times and scored 19 offensive touchdowns over that span along with a kick return score. To put that in perspective, his 20 scores ranked in the top 15 across the NFL over those two seasons.

His final season with the team was quieter. After the Falcons spent a first-round pick on RB Bijan Robinson in 2023, Patterson saw only 50 carries and finished the season without a rushing touchdown. Pittsburgh agreed to a two-contract with him him literal minutes after the NFL passed its modified kickoff rule. Patterson is arguably the greatest kick returner in history though his age and recent production serve as warnings.

Along with Patterson and Smith, TE MyCole Pruitt, WR Van Jefferson, and WR Scotty Miller are also former Falcons taking on their old team this weekend.

Patterson’s first kick return this weekend will be his first since last year. He spent the first half of Steelers training camp on NFI due to a hamstring injury and even after he returned, Pittsburgh opted not to use him in the return game. Mike Tomlin told reporters he had enough of a resume to avoid being used there in exhibition action even if the look of these returns has changed.

While it’s obvious, a kick-return touchdown can change the course of the game. Pittsburgh hopes Patterson is the hidden edge even if his presence will be a familiar feeling inside that stadium.