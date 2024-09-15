Dulac: Troy Fautanu And Broderick Jones To Rotate At Right Tackle Against Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three starting caliber offensive tackles. And the Steelers intend to play all three of them. Appearing on the Steelers Nation Radio pre-game show Sunday afternoon, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac reports Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones are expected to rotate in at right tackle during Week 2’s game against the Denver Broncos.

“He’s gonna be the starting right tackle, and he will start today,” Dulac said of Fautanu. “Now, the plan is Broderick Jones will rotate in with him at right tackle. I think they’re gonna leave Dan Moore alone at left tackle.”

Dulac said that is the Steelers’ plan, though perhaps the team adjusts mid-game based on how well that plan is working. It’s an unconventional and rare approach by Pittsburgh to rotate linemen over the course of a game. It’s also unclear exactly how the division of labor will be split up. If they will rotate every-other-series or some other configuration.

Speaking about the team’s apparent plan later in the broadcast, Max Starks said he didn’t mind the rotation.

“I don’t mind rotating three guys,” Starks sid. “I don’t mind the rotation because it takes a week to get used to this. You can’t do it in 24 hours. The emotions are gonna be high.”

Starks hoped a run-centric Steelers’ game plan would suit Fautanu’s run blocking ability and take the pressure off in pass protection.

As Dulac has said throughout the summer and repeated Sunday, the Steelers intended on making Fautanu their starting right tackle to being the regular season. Those plans changed once Fautanu sprained his MCL in the team’s preseason opener, costing him the rest of camp and the Steelers’ final two preseason games. Fautanu was healthy enough to dress in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons but did not play a single snap, Jones serving as the full-time right tackle. Heading into this week, Jones and Fautanu reportedly split right tackle reps with the first-team during practice. Most beat writers expected Fautanu to be the starter, though there was little chatter about a rotation.

“That is what they are going to do because they really, really like Troy Fautanu,” Dulac said.

Now, the Steelers approach will be a three-headed attack. Moore full-time at left tackle with Fautanu and Jones at right tackle. It seems a risky approach for two young linemen who might not get into a rhythm. They’ll be facing a tough matchup in Broncos EDGE rusher Jonathan Cooper, coming off a strong season opening performance against the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded four QB hits and two sacks.

Should this be the Steelers’ direction, it’ll be a topic Mike Tomlin will be asked about after the game. Kickoff against Denver is set for 4:25 PM/EST.