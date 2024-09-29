Dulac: Mason McCormick Gets LG Start, Spencer Anderson Will Rotate

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie left guard Mason McCormick will earn his first NFL start today, according to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac. Second-year player Spencer Anderson, who had started the first three games of the season, will rotate in off the bench against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie Mason McCormick will start at left guard today vs Colts. Spencer Anderson will rotate in. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 29, 2024

Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo remains out another week due to the pec injury he suffered before the season began. He practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week and was initially listed as doubtful before being downgraded to out Saturday. His chances of returning for next Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys appear good.

But for now, it’ll be McCormick and Anderson getting the nod. Anderson took all of the left guard snaps the first two weeks before rotating with McCormick in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated the rotation would remain should Seumalo be unable to play.

A fourth round pick out of South Dakota State, McCormick came to the Steelers as a highly experienced college lineman. Enjoying a strong summer, his size and run blocking nastiness is attractive to an offense who wants to be physical upfront. While Anderson has a well-rounded skillset, he isn’t as aggressive a run blocker and struggled to get a push coupled with a couple of apparent mental mistakes.

This is the second o-line rotation the Steelers have tried this year, first starting with a right tackle rotation in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos between Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones. That lasted just one series when Jones was benched due to three costly penalties. Fautanu is now out for the regular season due to a dislocated kneecap. The exact nature of today’s rotation between McCormick and Anderson isn’t clear.

Pittsburgh will face an Indianapolis defense that’s been run on more than any other team in football. They’re hurting without DT DeForest Buckner, though did well in Week 3’s win against the Chicago Bears.