Dulac: Justin Fields Expected To Start Against Colts

Gerry Dulac recently reported that Russell Wilson will resume his practice participation this week, but he doesn’t think that the Steelers will turn away from Justin Fields. While Wilson was named the starter ahead of the season, the Steelers are 3-0, and Dulac thinks Fields will get at least one more start on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I expect Justin Fields to start and play in Indy, but I’m just saying, Russell Wilson, my point was he’s getting closer, and he will, what I’ve been told, resume practicing this week. We’ll see to what extent,” Dulac said Monday on the DVE Morning Show.

He added that if Fields wins on Sunday, he expects Mike Tomlin and the Steelers to ride with Fields and that Week 5 on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys is the first game they’d consider playing Wilson.

To this point, though, Fields has done everything he’s been asked to do and has looked good running Arthur Smith’s offense. With the Steelers 3-0, it’s tough to see them turning away from Fields at this point. It’s a tough break for Wilson, who likely would be starting right now if not for aggravating his calf injury in practice in the lead-up to Week 1, but Fields has done a great job filling in and deserves the chance to keep the job.

Things could get interesting if Fields struggles in Week 4, but he’s played clean football with just one interception in three games, the only turnover Pittsburgh has committed. They’ve also run and possessed the ball well, worn down opposing defenses and looked better on offense with each week. They scored two touchdowns yesterday and could’ve had a third if not for kneeling it on the 1-yard line. They’re playing complementary football, letting their defenders get some rest with their ball control offense and the defense quickly getting the offense the ball back.

It’s been fun to watch Fields and the Steelers operate offensively, and “fun” and “Steelers offense” went together as well as “Matt Canada” and “skilled play caller” over the past few seasons. But things have changed this year, and even after Wilson returns fully healthy, it might be on the bench.

The Chargers matchup in Week 3 was a big test for Fields, and it’s a test he passed with flying colors. Even with the ground game not working early, Fields made plays through the air and kept the Steelers in it. Turning away from him just wouldn’t make much sense, and just as Mike Tomlin stuck with Mason Rudolph last season, he very well could stick with Fields this year.