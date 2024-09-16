‘Dropped Back, Threw It To The Other Team:’ Broncos QB Bo Nix Takes Blame For Costly Pick

The turning point of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 13-6 win over the Denver Broncos might’ve been the play of CB Cory Trice Jr. Coming from off the bench to on the field and a game-changing moment in a matter of two plays, Trice picked off rookie QB Bo Nix in the back of the end zone, preventing Denver from getting on the board late in the third quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Nix didn’t have much of an explanation for the error.

“Dropped back, threw it to the other team,” Nix told Broncos’ reporters following his team’s 13-6 loss.

Short, sweet and honest. That answer lasted as long as Denver’s chances to produce their first points on the day. Two plays after finding WR Josh Reynolds for a 49-yard gain off a Wildcat trick play, Nix aligned as a receiver before catching a reverse, then Trice nabbed Nix’s pass in the back of the end zone.

Nix never saw Trice lurking backside, leaping and making the pick to keep the shutout alive a little longer.

It was Trice’s first career interception in his second NFL game after missing his entire rookie year due to a torn ACL in training camp. This moment was a long-time coming with points where he might have thought it would never happen. Injuries have been all-too-common during his football career. He broke his ankle during his senior year of high school, impacting his recruiting process. He tore his ACL in college and dealt with other ankle sprains and injuries. And the ACL tear he suffered during his first padded practice last season was demoralizing and potentially could’ve ended his career before it began.

A year ago, Trice was a month out from surgery. Hobbling around on crutches, trying to stay active in meetings. Now? He’s making game-changing plays for the NFL’s best defense.

For Nix, it was a rookie mistake on another tough day. Denver couldn’t do what Pittsburgh did – find the end zone. Though the Steelers only hit pay dirt once, it was the difference in a low-scoring affair. With plays like that, the Steelers faith in Trice as their top backup corner paid off.