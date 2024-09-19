Donte Jackson: Steelers CBs ‘Take On That Challenge’ Of Smashing The Run

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers. Led by former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, it’s a system with which they are familiar. It doesn’t hurt that two former Ravens are their leading backs, either. Even though Donte Jackson is new to the rivalry, he knows that he fits right in.

“We have to play big on the outside. Just like every week in this league, it’s the new thing to make corners tackle, make corners be part of the run game”, Jackson said on Wednesday about run support from the cornerback position, via the Steelers’ website.

Donte Jackson put his money where his mouth is last Sunday, bringing down big back Javonte Williams for a loss. All the more impressive is the fact that he did that as a smaller-framed cornerback, just 5-10, 180 pounds. But the Steelers don’t care about the size of the dog in the fight, rather the size of the fight in the dog. That usually applies to their slot defenders, but it works for the outside cornerback position, too.

“Here in Pittsburgh, we take on that challenge. We run to it. We never run from it”, Jackson said of the defensive backfield’s willingness to stuff the run. “I’ve never been a guy to run from a run fight. Just go out there and do my job, and [when it’s] time to make my play, I’m gonna shoot the gun and go make it”.

Jackson noted that both he and Joey Porter Jr. have that on their resume, and he’s not wrong. Jackson actually has 16 tackles for loss during his career, which is not the norm for outside cornerbacks. Take Darrelle Revis, for example, who had nine over an 11-year career. Tackles for loss tend to be a good barometer for an active run defender.

The Steelers knew that about Jackson, which is one of the reasons they traded for him. He has the right demeanor for how they need their cornerbacks to play. “This league, you have to do your part in the run, too. This defense, you have to do your part in the run”, he said. “What’s the good of having so much body and beef on the inside…if you’re not good on the perimeter?”.

And Jackson is no fool, as he says they understand what defenses want to do to the Steelers. “They’re not trying to run at Cam Heyward and Larry [Ogunjobi] all day. What they’re gonna do is try to test us”, he said.

The Broncos ran six times off left or right tackle or end against the Steelers on Sunday. They produced a total of 10 rushing yards on those six plays, thanks in part to the play of the cornerbacks. They lost four yards on their two runs off right end, for example, including Jackson’s tackle for loss.