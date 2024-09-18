Donte Jackson Calls It A ‘Blessing To Share The Field’ With Joey Porter Jr. In Steelers’ Secondary

He’s been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for just six months and has played in just two regular season games for the franchise, but veteran cornerback Donte Jackson continues to be blown away by the experience.

Not only is he in a great defense, one that very well could be one of the best in the NFL when it’s all said and done this season, but he’s also sharing a secondary with guys he truly enjoys being around and establishing relationships with.

That includes second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday following practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Jackson called it a “blessing” to share the field with a player and a person like Porter, who he sees improving daily and carrying the weight of being a true lockdown cornerback very well at such a young age.

“He’s a great football player, man. He’s just that type of tenacity, man. You don’t want Joey out there thinking about too much, just go get a guy and take him out the game plan,” Jackson said of his fellow cornerback, according to video via Steelers.com. “And he’s a freak, man. He’ll go out there and do anything. So, it’s awesome just to go out there and see him do this, play in and play out, and not complain about anything. I think he’s a starting corner on the punt return team, too. You don’t really hear him complaining a lot. You just hear him going out there and just strapping up and just going to do what he do, man.

“So, it’s a blessing to share a field with a guy like that, especially him being so young. You can just tell that…it’s in him for real. It’s crazy, man. It’s crazy to see, for real.”

Patrick Queen, George Pickens, Donte Jackson, Dan Moore Jr., and Joey Porter Jr. speak to the media following practice on Wednesday, September 18: pic.twitter.com/3GX55FUhzJ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) September 18, 2024

It is rather eye-opening to hear that type of praise from a veteran in his seventh season about a player in just his second season.

That praise is genuine, too.

Since entering the NFL, Porter has impressed teammates with his work ethic and attitude. He’s been willing to step up and do whatever is asked of him, whether handling some special teams duties or following the opponent’s top receiver all over the field week to week.

He does it all with a smile on his face, and he lets his play do the talking.

So far this season, Porter has allowed just three receptions on five targets through two games for 33 yards. Eleven of those yards have come after the catch, too. For the most part, Porter is taking guys out of the game plan, limiting Atlanta’s Drake London to just one catch for seven yards in the season opener and then allowing just one catch from Courtland Sutton for 26 yards against Denver and another catch by tight end Greg Dulcich that went for zero yards.

Head coach Mike Tomlin called that Porter’s life, following top receivers, and he’s thriving in it. Donte Jackson knows what greatness looks like at the position, and he sees it clearly in Porter. Hopefully, this is just the start of something special for not only Porter but also for the Steelers’ defense.