Don’t Tap: Steelers Embracing Mentality Of Not Tapping Out In Close Games, Najee Harris Says

In his four seasons as the starting running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris has experienced quite a few close games that have come down to either the final quarter, the final possession, or even the final play.

That type of situation is something that not only Harris is comfortable in, but many other players on the offense as well. It’s how the Steelers want to play games under Mike Tomlin, that being low-scoring, limited-explosion games. The strategy has allowed the Steelers to lean on their star-studded defense and a physical running game to wear teams out.

More often than not in the regular season, that formula has worked.

Through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, that formula has worked as well, with the Steelers off to a 3-0 start. For Harris, who spoke to reporters Thursday ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, being in those tight, low-scoring games is something the Steelers’ offense is used to.

And in those situations, the Steelers’ mindset is to make the other team tap out, rather than tapping out themselves.

“I mean….we’re not expecting it, but we are aware…it is the NFL, it ain’t gonna be a blowout like college. Like, this is good on good. So, you know, when that time comes, when it is a battle, and since I’ve been here, it has been a battle. Like, we are prepared for that,” Harris said to reporters Thursday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “‘Cause that’s our type of game. That’s what we’re here for. That’s what Coach T[omlin] really teaches, man.

“Whenever you’re in those little situations where you know it’s close game and you know, it’s whoever taps first, just make sure that you not the one tapping out. Make sure you’re the one applying the pressure, and we applied the pressure and we’re excited for the next challenge.”

In those tight, late-game situations, Tomlin always likes to say one of his favorite Tomlinisms: “Don’t blink or I’ll cut your eyelids off.” It essentially means he wants his players to look the challenge in the eyes and embrace the tight moments. Rather than being nervous and worried, embrace it, have confidence, play free.

The Steelers’ business is winning football games, and often times those football games are tight. Harris is right, too. This is the NFL. It’s good on good. Rarely do you get true blowouts like in college. The players are all very good, the best of the best. You don’t get to this level and stay at this level based on luck.

Pittsburgh, to its credit, hasn’t blinked often under Tomlin. The team has prepared for the tight moments, and brings a sense of calmness and professionalism to the situation. The Steelers know what plays need to be made, don’t try to do too much, and just trust in the process and the coaching.

Time and time again, it works.

For Harris, there’s no other benefit to playing in tight games over and over again, other than winning, period.

“I mean, yes, I guess. It’s however you want to say. There’s no really explanation of why, it’s just football,” Harris added regarding the close games. “Like you said, it’s not gonna be 50 or whatever. Some games it might be you might win by two, some games might win by three. It’s just how the outcome of the game is, you know?

“I don’t know if there’s a benefit as long as you come out with the win, you know what I mean? That’s the benefit, I guess.”

That’s the only benefit, period.

That’s all that matters in the end. Did you win or did you lose? It doesn’t matter how it looks in that sense.

Right now, the Steelers are the ones applying pressure and aren’t tapping out. It’s leading to wins.