‘Dialing That Back:’ Mina Kimes Says She May Have Wrongly Doubted Steelers 

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a reputation for playing ugly. It might not get prettier against the Denver Broncos this Sunday. Previewing this weekend’s game, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes believes the Steelers’ Week 1 game could have an encore performance.

“I do think both sides could make this kind of ugly,” Kimes told guest JP Acosta. “This one feels a little bit closer to me than maybe people think.”

Denver and Pittsburgh’s defense were their better units in the opener. The Broncos recorded two safeties, the first instance by a team since 2017, and LB Jonathan Cooper had a strong game with four quarterback hits. They allowed the Seattle Seahawks to convert just one-third of their third downs, forced two turnovers, and held QB Geno Smith to 171 yards through the air, though Smith ran for a 34-yard score.

The Steelers’ defense was lights out in the second half, pitching a shutout in the third and fourth quarter. QB Kirk Cousins looked deeply uncomfortable in his first game back from last year’s torn Achilles while Pittsburgh limited WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, and generally contained RB Bijan Robinson.

A close game decided in the final minutes would be typical Steelers. Since 2020, the Steelers have played among the most one-possession games and remarkably, have won nearly 75 percent of them. Compare that to the rest of the NFL where only one team has won even 65 percent such games over that span. Pittsburgh’s success seems unsustainable but it’s been a hallmark of Mike Tomlin’s tenure, including going 9-2 in one-score games last season.

Despite a close-game inclination, Kimes is picking the Steelers.

“I am gonna take the Steelers just because I think that defense is gonna win them,” she said. “Before the season, I was very skeptical about the Steelers. I’m dialing that back a little bit. I’m still skeptical, but I do think this defense is gonna win, is just gonna rock people’s worlds.”

While Pittsburgh’s defense won’t hold every opponent to 10 points, that’d put them on par with the historic 1976 unit, they match up well against the Broncos. Rookie QB Bo Nix struggled in his NFL debut last week and the Broncos did little on offense. If Nix’s legs can be contained — he is more mobile than Cousins — the Steelers have a good chance to begin the year 2-0.