DeShon Elliott, Cameron Heyward PFF’s Highest-Graded Steelers In Week 4 Matchup With Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 3-1 on the season Sunday thanks to a frustrating 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road in which the vaunted defense had no answers for the Colts’ offense, and the Steelers’ offense couldn’t stop shooting itself in the foot.
Though it was a frustrating performance, there were some encouraging signs. According to Pro Football Focus, safety DeShon Elliott and defensive end Cameron Heyward were the highest-graded Steelers on the afternoon.
Elliott, who played 56 snaps on Sunday and led the Steelers with 12 tackles, graded out at an 86.2 overall, including a 92.3 against the run and a 66.4 in coverage. The veteran safety who was signed to a two-year contract in free agency in March has been a steady presence for the Steelers and has been rather exceptional in the tackling department.
That was on display again versus the Colts.
Heyward had a strong game, too, grading out at an 80.5 overall, including an 84.8 rushing the passer. Heyward generated a team-high 5 pressures and had a sack in the loss.
After signing an extension in early September ahead of the start of the season, Heyward has proven to be back to his usual dominant self. He’s up to 15 pressures on the season and has a sack in back-to-back games. So much for being washed up, eh?
Outside of Elliott and Heyward on defense, outside linebacker T.J. Watt graded out at a 75.8 overall on the afternoon, generating 2 pressures. He had just 2 tackles on the day.
Second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was the lowest-graded defensive player for the Steelers coming out of the loss. Porter checked in with a grade of 32.8 overall from PFF, including a 30.1 in coverage. He had a gaffe on the first play of the game on the 32-yard completion to Michael Pittman Jr., then had a dropped interception in the end zone, and allowed 5 receptions on 7 targets for 81 yards.
Offensively, left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was the highest-graded Steeler at 75.7 overall, including a 75.9 in pass protection. Moore was charged with just 2 pressures allowed on the day.
Rookie center Zach Frazier was right behind Moore, grading out at a 74.7 overall, including a 78.6 in pass protection. Quarterback Justin Fields graded out at a 67.0 and was credited with two big-time throws.
Rookie left guard Mason McCormick graded out at just a 54.2 overall in his first career start, with a run blocking grade of just 56.0. Tight end Connor Heyward was the lowest-graded Steelers’ offensive player at 53.9.
For the Colts, wide receiver Josh Downs was the highest-graded offensive piece at 90.5, while Michael Pittman Jr. graded out at an 88.2. Defensively, defensive tackle Grover Stewart was the highest-graded Colts player at an 84.2 overall. The Colts generated 24 pressures on the afternoon, with defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo leading the way with seven.