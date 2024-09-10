Deshaun Watson’s New Lawsuit Could Allow Browns To Escape His Contract

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson had an awful season opener, then news came out that he is facing another lawsuit. This could have massive implications for himself and the Browns on a purely financial and personnel level. Basically, it’s possible that the new lawsuit allows the Browns to escape his contract.

The Browns offered Deshaun Watson a five-year, $230 million contract when they traded for him. He agreed because they offered it fully guaranteed, shortly after learning he would not face criminal charges. But there was a caveat, and this lawsuit could be that caveat, as Mike Florio explains.

First and foremost, the lawsuit stems from an incident from years ago, but that may not matter. If Watson did not inform the Browns and the league about the potential for this lawsuit, that could cost him many millions of dollars. Should it reach that point, there will be a battle over language. But the Browns, should they want to, may be able to void the guarantees over his deal’s final two years. This isn’t new information, but Florio highlights a provision in Watson’s contract.

Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract.

The third point is the key, I believe. If Watson faces a suspension stemming from this latest lawsuit, and the Browns and NFL were not aware of the incident prior, that should be sufficient grounds for the team to be able to void the remaining guarantees.

And with the way the first two-plus years of this contract look, they have to have interest. Even if they want to continue moving forward with Deshaun Watson, why not give yourself the option? If he is suspended to open the 2025 season, then you can at least remove the 2025 and 2026 guarantees.

But Steelers fans are probably not rooting for this—they want Watson to hamstring the Browns. Even if he is merely a “good” quarterback, they still owe him $92 million for 2025 and 2026. They could technically move on any time they want—but they would still have to pay him.

In other words, this is just about the Browns escaping some financial and cap burden. The Browns could bench Deshaun Watson whenever they feel like regardless of his salary, let’s not forget that. As of now, they are choosing to start him. And he is a better player than he showed in Week 1, as we’ll surely find out soon. They showed last year they could win with him, but he couldn’t stay on the field. But now, if he faces further discipline that is new information, he could be out of a job, and millions. Not that he’ll be hurting for money anytime soon.