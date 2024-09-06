Derrick Henry Ties Steelers Jerome Bettis, Franco Harris With First Touchdown As A Raven

The Baltimore Ravens may have lost their season opener, but their new running back, Derrick Henry, did make some history. With his first-quarter rushing touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, he moved into a tie for 11th place all time. And the two men with whom he’s now keeping company? Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris, two Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running backs.

Derrick Henry records his 91st rushing TD, moving him into a tie for 11th all-time (tied with Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris). pic.twitter.com/LVwjl7L9fN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 6, 2024

Henry’s first touchdown with the Ravens marks the 91st of his career, drawing him even with Bettis and Harris. All that awaits him is some pretty illustrious territory, including eight Hall of Famers. Up next on the list is Barry Sanders, who rushed for 99 touchdowns in 10 seasons.

Derrick Henry is in his ninth season now, so he could reach Sanders’ rushing total a full year sooner. And once he reaches that plateau, which admittedly could take all season, he can move up the boards quickly.

Ahead of Sanders at 10th all-time in rushing touchdowns are Marshall Faulk and Shaun Alexander, who have 100. John Riggins is at 104, followed by Jim Brown at 106 and Walter Payton at 110. Henry could realistically add 19 rushing touchdowns over the next two seasons, which would put him in the top five all-time.

But the list starts to climb from there. For starters, Emmitt Smith sits at the zenith with a staggering 164 rushing touchdowns, which may never be surpassed. LaDainian Tomlinson is at 145 himself, with Marcus Allen at 123 and Adrian Peterson at 120. Henry still has a long way to go, so now we’re dealing with longevity.

As far as longevity goes, Henry still has it—for now. After the past two seasons, he has rushed for 2,705 yards on 629 attempts with 25 touchdowns. He has posted double-digit rushing touchdowns for six straight years, managing 10 even in a year in which he played eight games due to injury.

While he was still an effective runner in 2023 with the Titans, many believe Henry could see new life in the Ravens’ offense. Complemented by a dynamic running threat at quarterback in Lamar Jackson, he could see fewer defenders in the box.

Now he sits right alongside some true Steelers legends in Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris. I’m sure many Pittsburgh fans would have loved to see Henry in the Black and Gold at some point. He certainly has the right playing demeanor, and he’s ready to experience the rivalry first-hand.

Last night was not exactly a triumph of an introduction, but that’s just one game. The Ravens only handed off to Derrick Henry 13 times, rushing for 46 yards. He managed a long of nine yards, plus the one score.

One thing to consider is the fact the Ravens are breaking in a new offensive line. Minus Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, their other three starters are new to the lineup. That includes second-year Andrew Vorhees, who missed his rookie season due to injury. As the line begins to come together, they will open more holes for Henry, paving the way for more scores.