Depot Roundtable: Previewing The Steelers-Falcons Season Opener

It’s here. It’s finally here!

The start of the 2024 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is under 48 hours away. After a very busy offseason that saw the Steelers add a bunch of new pieces to the roster and jettison others, a long summer and training camp that saw quite a bit of debates rage on mindlessly, and some concerning performances in the preseason, none of that matters now.

The regular season is here. The games count. The quest for a playoff berth and a chance to lift a Lombardi Trophy begins.

Knowing that, here at Steelers Depot we’re going to do something new this season. While Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan give their in-depth breakdown and preview of the game weekly on The Terrible Podcast, guys like myself, Joe Clark, Ross McCorkle, Scott Brown and Troy Montgomery are going to do a weekly roundtable on Friday afternoons answering for key questions ahead of each matchup.

Today, we take a look at the season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons for the Black and Gold on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m.

Question 1: Who is the Steelers’ X factor against the Falcons?

Josh Carney: Going to go off the board here a bit and go with new cornerback Donte Jackson. He’ll be making his Steelers’ regular season debut and talked all offseason about his fit with the Steelers being a perfect one. With Joey Porter Jr. opposite him, the Falcons should be looking Jackson’s way quite a bit in coverage since Porter was so good as a rookie as that lockdown corner. Jackson is going against a familiar opponent, too, having faced the Falcons 11 times in his career, recording three interceptions. Last season, he allowed just four receptions on six targets in two games against Atlanta. With a new-look Falcons offense that will be built through the air, Jackson needs to get off to a good start in his Steelers tenure.

Joe Clark: For me, it’s going to be how Dan Moore Jr. plays. Moore hasn’t been completely awful during his Steelers tenure like some make it out to be, but he also hasn’t been all that good, either. He falls somewhere in the below-average category, and the Steelers have drafted two offensive tackles in the first round in back-to-back years. Despite that, Moore yet again finds himself in the starting lineup, and he’s going to have to hold up against Atlanta’s pass rush. Matthew Judon is listed as the Falcons’ right outside linebacker, meaning he’ll likely see Broderick Jones for the majority of the game, but he’s switched sides often throughout his NFL career so he’ll matchup against Moore a few times, as well. It’s going to be key to keep whoever the quarterback is upright and avoid pressure, and Moore will need to have a solid performance for the Steelers to win.

Ross McCorkle: This is a two-pronged answer for me. Sometimes, the group is only as good as the weakest link. On the defense, that is Beanie Bishop Jr. and the slot corner position. Will he stand up to the challenge and force the Falcons to look elsewhere, or will he make himself an easy target every time he is in the game? DeShon Elliott, and maybe some of the depth defensive backs can get involved, but we are about to find out how big of an issue the weak link really is.

Scott Brown: I’ll go with a group here after watching Thursday night’s thriller between Baltimore and Kansas City. The Ravens have two tight ends who are better than what the Steelers have — at least in the passing game. The Steelers’ tight ends weren’t much more than meh last season, and I know there were mitigating factors. That should change under new OC Arthur Smith. Pat Freiermuth could settle a whole lot of nerves with a big game in Atlanta. And you know the Falcons aren’t going to let George Pickens beat them.

Troy Montgomery: Keeanu Benton had a great rookie season, stepping up when Cam Heyward was dealing with an injury. Now, he could be the difference maker for the Steelers against the Falcons. The Falcons have a number of dangerous weapons on offense, but none may be as explosive and dangerous as running back Bijan Robinson. It’s going to be tough for the Steelers to win if Robinson gets going early. With the Falcons having a stout offensive line, the Steelers defensive front will need to control the line of scrimmage. If Benton can show he’s taken a step forward, that goal should be much easier to achieve. Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi are known commodities, and Benton may need to step up and join them.

Question 2: What is the key matchup to watch in Steelers-Falcons?

Josh Carney: Spencer Anderson/Zach Frazier vs. Grady Jarrett. With veteran LG Isaac Seumalo out with a pectoral injury, both Spencer Anderson and Zach Frazier face a very tough test right out of the gates against the All-Pro in Grady Jarrett. Talk about getting thrown into the fire. Jarrett can truly wreck a game from the interior, as he’s done throughout his career when healthy. While there is plenty of believe in Anderson and Frazier inside the organization, they have to be on top of their games right out of the chute. Negating Jarrett from wrecking plays from a run game and pass rush perspective will go a long way for the Steelers’ offense. If the two young pieces struggle against Jarrett, it could be a very long day.

Joe Clark: Cameron Heyward vs. the Falcons’ interior offensive line. RG Chris Lindstrom is one of the best offensive linemen in football, but Heyward might have an advantage over C Drew Dalman and second-year LG Matthew Bergeron. Heyward is going to be a player who’s watched closely after signing a new extension and coming off an injury that sidelined him for six games last season. If Heyward can wreck the game up the middle, it could limit Bijan Robinson and if he gets a pass rush from the interior it’s only going to make life harder for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense as a whole.

Ross McCorkle: Dan Moore Jr./Broderick Jones versus Matt Judon. If things go south for the Steelers in this game, these matchups could be why. Judon was injured in 2023, but he was one of the top sack artists in the league in 2021 and 2022. Moore looked solid in the preseason, but Jones did not. The sacks kept the Steelers’ offense behind the chains and out of rhythm in the preseason, and they can’t afford for that to happen here.

Scott Brown: I’m anxious to see how Steelers LB Patrick Queen fares against Falcons TE Kyle Pitts. A tight ends friendly coach in Arthur Smith somehow managed to do less with more in Atlanta with the wondrously gifted Pitts. Through three NFL seasons, Pitts has only been consistent in pissing off fantasy football owners. But good and even capable (hello, Trey McBride) tight ends routinely torment the Steelers. Queen should be better in coverage than any linebacker the Steelers have had since Ryan Shazier. If he contains Pitts, a certain safety can focus on playing “Minkah Ball.”

Troy Montgomery: Joey Porter Jr. when he’s matched up against Drake London. Porter looked like a star in the making during his rookie season, and he’ll have a chance to continue to build on that momentum against London. One of Porter’s biggest strengths is his size and length, and he’s going to need all of that against London. Standing at 6’4” and weighing over 200 pounds, London is much more talented than his stats would say. With Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball now, London could be in for a big breakout season. The Falcons are going to want to feed him the ball, but Porter has a chance to delay his breakout campaign. For the Steelers to win, he may need to do that.

Question 3: What is the biggest key to the game for the Steelers?

Josh Carney: Steady play from the offensive line. The group has been under fire all preseason after some sloppy performances. Now, they’re banged up and missing their best lineman and have two players making their first career starts. For the offense to stay on schedule, the group needs to avoid pre-snap penalties on the road, establish the run early and be able to hold up long enough in pass protection to give Russell Wilson an opportunity to make some plays down the field. I’m not asking for a great performance across the line, but just be steady and avoid the killer mistakes. Do that, and you have a good chance at winning this game.

Joe Clark: Establishing the ground game. We don’t know who’s going to be at quarterback yet with Russell Wilson experiencing calf tightness and being limited in practice on Thursday, but it seems as if he could still get the nod to start. He’s been at his best with a strong rushing attack, and if Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren can get going and keep the Steelers on schedule and move the chains, life is going to be a lot easier for the offense. The offensive line will be key to making that happen, as Josh noted, and if the Steelers can get their ground game going early, it’ll be a good omen for the rest of the season.

Ross McCorkle: I want to see the Steelers’ biggest strength be its biggest strength. Make life uncomfortable for Kirk Cousins coming off his achilles injury at 35 years old. With an improved secondary, the pass rush should have a little more time to get home, and they certainly have the personnel to take advantage of that. Pressure, pressure, pressure. Up the middle, off the edge, or really wherever they can get it.

Scott Brown: The offense getting off to a good start. I’m not talking about lighting up the scoreboard. Just stringing enough first downs together to establish continuity, confidence and drives that lead to some points. Don’t need a gaggle of them. Not with a defense salivating to welcome 36-year-old Kirk Cousins back from an Achilles injury. I’d be surprised if Mark Schlereth’s Favorite Quarterback suits up in Atlanta so the onus to lead the offense will fall on Justin Fields. That could be a good thing. Or a bad thing.

Troy Montgomery: Limiting the Falcons’ rushing attack. The Steelers want to focus their offensive game plan on running the ball. If they get beaten at their own game in Week 1, it would not be a good look. Zac Robinson, the Falcons offensive coordinator, comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree. That offense does an incredible job at running the football, and the combination of Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offensive line could be lethal. Don’t forget about Tyler Allgeier in that backfield either. The Steelers need to set the tone in this game and remind everyone of their history as a physical football team. Forcing the Falcons to be more one-dimensional and rely on Kirk Cousins would be a good strategy.

Question 4: What is your prediction for Steelers at Falcons?

Josh Carney: This is such a tough game to predict, due to the new faces on both sides of the football for the Steelers, and all the new faces in Atlanta. There’s a significant sense of the unknown, even more than there usually would be entering Week 1 of a season. In this instance, I’m leaning on the team with more continuity on the coaching staff, that being the Steelers. It’s going to be ugly, but I see the Steelers winning this one, 17-13.

Joe Clark: I’ve swung back and forth on this one over the last few weeks, but Atlanta adding Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons to their defense swings this matchup in their favor. With an offensive line featuring two guys making their first start in Spencer Anderson and Zach Frazier, there might be some growing pains for the Steelers. I’m taking the Falcons to win 24-21.

Ross McCorkle: I am worried about the offensive line holding up with three young pieces, two of which will be making their first start in the NFL. If Russell Wilson plays, he can’t be under siege and they will need to get the running game going to relieve pressure on his calf concern. Ultimately, I think the offensive line has one hiccup too many. I will stick to the prediction I made last Sunday in my season prediction post. I am taking the Falcons to win 21-17.

Scott Brown: This one felt tough for the Steelers even before their QB situation was thrown into flux. The defense will be fine, but I’m in wait-and-see mode with the offense. It all starts up front. Vegas oddsmakers say Falcons plus three. Who am I to disagree with the smartest people in the world? Falcons 20, Steelers 17.

Troy Montgomery: This is a much tougher decision to make now that the Falcons have added Matt Judon and Justin Simmons to their defense. This new Steelers offense is going to be tested early, but it’s not like they haven’t been in this situation before. They didn’t just improve their offense. Their defense should be better too, and they also have the star power in T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers are more experienced in this kind of game than the Falcons, so I’ll take the Steelers winning, 20-18.

What did you think of this Depot roundtable previewing the Steelers-Falcons season opener? Leave your thoughts below and feel free to provide your own answers to the questions in the comments below!