Depot After Dark: Steelers WR Coach Proud, Patterson Honors Rapper, Steelers On PFF Team

STEELERS WR COACH PROUD

The Steelers made multiple changes to their coaching staff this offseason, including Zach Azzanni’s appointment as the wide receivers coach. Azzanni seemed to be instilling many of his philosophies this offseason, and hopefully, that will pay off more than it did in Week 1. Outside of George Pickens, it was a quiet game for Steelers receivers.

Despite the receiver room not having an overall great day, Azzanni seemed thrilled to participate in his game with the Steelers. He took to Twitter to thank Steelers fans for their amazing support in Atlanta. Hopefully he gets to enjoy many more wins this season.

Steeler nation and the terrible towels were on full display in the ATL! Love Steeler Nation! Thank you ! Proud to be a small part of it! — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZSteelers) September 8, 2024

PATTERSON HONORS RAPPER

Cordarrelle Patterson used the game against the Falcons as a way to honor Rich Homie Quan, a recently deceased rapper. As seen on Nice Kicks on Twitter, Patterson used his cleats to honor Quan.

Quan passed away on September 5 at only 34 years old. It was another sad instance of a creative mind being lost far too soon. Quan was also from Atlanta, so Patterson made sure to honor him in front of his home. Patterson didn’t get to break a big kick return, but he had a few nice runs on offense, giving him multiple chances to show those cleats off. It’s a nice gesture that helps to honor Quan.

RIP Rich Homie Quan 🕊️ Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson honored Rich Homie Quan with custom cleats inspired by the “Elkins” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows✨ pic.twitter.com/1BsUZfxsHT — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 8, 2024

STEELERS ON PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

The Steelers played so well against the Atlanta Falcons that even Pro Football Focus had to give them some praise. At times, PFF can frustrate Steelers fans with their grades, but most people should be happy with the results this week. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Chris Boswell were all named to PFF’s Week 1 Team of the Week.

If the Steelers could pick three stars from the game, it would likely be those players. Watt was incredible, even by his own standards. Boswell was the hero of the game, putting up a herculean effort. Heyward looked back to his old self as well, bullying the Falcons offensive line all day. It’s certainly a good start to the year.