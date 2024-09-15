Depot After Dark: Steelers Snap Cowboys Streak, Brady Breaks Down Throw, Tomlin And Pickens Celebrate

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 14.

Steelers Upset Cowboys

Heading into the 1982 season opener, the Dallas Cowboys had won 17 straight season openers. But on Monday Night Football, the Steelers beat Dallas 36-28, ending a streak of Week 1 victories that had lasted since 1964. NFL historian Kevin Gallagher posted a video of highlights from the game.

September 13, 1982 A Week One matchup of superpowers from the previous decade sees the #Steelers hand the #Cowboys their first loss in a season opener since 1964 — a 36-28 defeat on MNF. Pittsburgh snaps Dallas's streak of 17 consecutive Week One victories — an NFL record. pic.twitter.com/6llkdwlNb8 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) September 13, 2024

Dallas and Pittsburgh renewed a rivalry that started in the 1970s, with the Steelers getting a great performance out of Terry Bradshaw, who beat the Cowboys twice in the Super Bowl in the ’70s. Bradshaw threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while Franco Harris ran for 103 yards and the Steelers got interceptions out of Jack Ham and Rick Woods. In the strike-shortened 1982 season, the Steelers finished 6-3, losing in the Wild Card Round to the San Diego Chargers.

Tom Brady Breaks Down TD Pass Against Steelers

Former NFL QB Tom Brady spent the majority of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, and he was a real pain in the neck for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a recent video with one of his former receivers, Julian Edelman, Brady broke down a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady admitted that Gronkowski wasn’t open on the play, but he had him one-on-one and he made the play.

“This is the difference with Gronk. Like his length, ’cause he’s really not open,” Brady said. “I knew I had him one-on-one and the guy’s back was turned.”

Brady was dominant against the Steelers in his career, which was painful as someone who grew up 15 minutes from Gillette Stadium. The touchdown pass was another example of his dominance against the Steelers, making a play that most quarterbacks wouldn’t be able to.

Tomlin Celebrates With Pickens

Mike Tomlin hit what is known as the “Slatt” celebration after a play by George Pickens, celebrating with the receiver after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Ryan Clark shouted out Tomlin on Twitter, posting the celebration with the caption “This is beyond hard! That’s my coach!” on Twitter.

This is beyond hard! That’s my coach. pic.twitter.com/FX5mk4xqdM — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 14, 2024

It’s a celebration that got popular by the rapper Young Thug, and Tomlin hit Pickens with it after he made a play against the Falcons. It’s a sign of the coach relating to his players, and it’s something that Clark, one of his former players, respected.