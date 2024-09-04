Depot After Dark: Steelers Get ManningCast, Ogunjobi Helps Kids, Florio Ranks Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 3.
STEELERS GET MANNINGCAST
Peyton and Eli Manning will be watching the Steelers’ Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants. Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, the ManningCast, which is an alternate broadcast where the Manning brothers analyze a game live, will be available for that game. It’s the first ManningCast game for the Steelers since January of 2022.
It should be an interesting experience. especially because Eli spent his entire career with the Giants. It’s the only Giants game currently on the docket for the Mannings, so it will be interesting to see how Eli reacts to their performance.
OGUNJOBI HELPS KIDS
Larry Ogunjobi has been with the Steelers since 2022, being a great player at times. His work off the field is just as impressive though. As reported by Steelers Community Relations on Twitter, Ogunjobi held his annual back-to-school event today.
Ogunjobi supplied students at Urban Academy with school supplies to help them start the year. It’s a sweet gesture that is sure to have a positive impact on these kids’ lives. It also shows what a good human Ogunjobi is. It’s always nice to see players help out those less fortunate than them.
FLORIO RANKS STEELERS AT 15
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has released his power rankings for Week 1. The Steelers fall at 15 on that list, which is more generous than where other outlets have placed them. It seems like Florio has a higher opinion of the Steelers than most.
Florio doesn’t give much reasoning in the text for why he made this decision, but it seems that Russell Wilson has some part to play. Considering how much more talent Wilson has than the Steelers’ previous few starting quarterbacks, that makes sense. If they could make the playoffs last year with a disastrous quarterback situation, then they should be able to do it again this year.