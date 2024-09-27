Depot After Dark: Robinson To Lions’ Roster, Edmunds Buys Shoes For Rookie, Watt DPOY Favorite

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 26.

ROBINSON TO LIONS’ ROSTER

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II did not have much success with the Steelers in 2023, but he’s not out of the NFL yet. After being cut earlier this year, Robinson signed with the New York Giants. He got cut there, too, but proceeded to land on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Now, it seems he’s getting a chance to join their actual roster.

As the Lions announced on Thursday, they have elevated Robinson to the active roster. Detroit plays the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, and we’ll see what kind of impact Robinson has, if any at all.

#Lions announce roster moves: Signed WR Allen Robinson to the Active Roster Signed LB Abraham Beauplan to the Practice Squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 26, 2024

EDMUNDS BUYS SHOES FOR ROOKIE

Terrell Edmunds developed into a quality starter for the Steelers after they drafted him in the first round in 2018. He left the team in 2022, but he’s back now. It seems like he’s doing a good job ingratiating himself back within the culture too. There are multiple new faces on the roster, and it looks like Edmunds is trying to start off on the right foot with at least one of them.

Rookie corner Beanie Bishop Jr. posted to his Instagram to thank Edmunds for buying him some shoes. It may not seem like a grand gesture, but to an undrafted rookie like Bishop, it probably means so much more. It shows how high Edmunds’ character is. Players are probably more than happy to have him back.

WATT DPOY FAVORITE

T.J. Watt has only won Defensive Player of the Year once, but it could be argued that he deserved to win it many more times. It seems like he’s on pace to win his second such trophy this year. Watt doesn’t currently lead the league in sacks, but he has been an absolute game-wrecker. For his efforts, it looks like he’s the current favorite to win DPOY this year.

As made apparent by Sportsbettingdime.com, Watt is the favorite to win DPOY on multiple sports betting sites. Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions is hot on his tail, though. It’s only been three weeks, so if Watt wants to ultimately win the award, he’ll need to continue dominating opposing teams.