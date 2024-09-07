Depot After Dark: Ravens LB Hurt, Eagle Remembers Call, Browns Weak At Offensive Tackle

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 6.

RAVENS LB HURT

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss in their first game of the season. They took the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit but fell just short. They didn’t leave the game with a clean bill of health, either.

As reported by Steve Wyche of NFL Network, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy fractured his orbital bone in the game. Not only does it sound painful, but it’s unknown how much time he will miss as a result. The Steelers don’t play the Ravens until Week 11, so Van Noy has plenty of time to get healthy before then.

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs, according to a source with direct knowledge of the injury. He will undergo further testing to determine how much time he will miss. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 6, 2024

EAGLE REMEMBERS CALL

Ian Eagle has been one of the best announcers in football for quite some time. You’ve almost surely heard his voice during Steelers games, and he’s had more than a few legendary calls in his career. Recently, he appeared on the NFL on CBS YouTube channel to look back at some of those famous calls.

One of the plays he looks back at is the game between the Steelers and the Miami Dolphins in 2013. If you remember that game, you probably don’t have fond memories. It’s the game in the snow where Antonio Brown almost scored the game-winning touchdown as the clock expired, but he ended up stepping out of bounds. Eagle seems just as disappointed that the play wasn’t a touchdown.

BROWNS WEAK AT OFFENSIVE TACKLE

The Steelers have their own issues along the offensive line for Week 1, but the Cleveland Browns may have their hands just as full. The Browns’ first game of the year is against the Dallas Cowboys. It looks like the Browns will be missing starting offensive tackle Jedrick Wills for the game.

According to Around The NFL on Twitter, the Browns could also be missing Jack Conklin, their other starting tackle. That would leave the Browns in a tough spot against a ferocious Cowboys defense. It could set up nicely for the Steelers to gain a quick advantage over one AFC North opponent if they can take care of business against the Atlanta Falcons.