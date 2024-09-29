Depot After Dark: Najee Alabama Hype Video, Farrior And Parker Take Ireland, Lucas Oil Stadium Roof Closed

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 28.

NAJEE ALABAMA HYPE VIDEO

One of the biggest games of the college football season is taking place tonight between Alabama and Georgia. The two college powerhouses are facing off pretty early in the season, and one team will make a big statement walking away with a win.

Steelers RB Najee Harris was drafted out of Alabama, and lent them his voice for one of their hype videos today, posted on the Alabama instagram page.

The Steelers are one of 16 teams with scouts in attendance, and if it is anything like the last few seasons, at least one player from this game tonight will be donning the black and gold next April in the 2025 NFL Draft.

FARRIOR AND PARKER TAKE IRELAND

James Farrior and Willie Parker were two standout players for the Steelers’ Super Bowl teams of the early 2000s. Now, they are representing the Steelers abroad in Ireland as part of the team’s effort to increase interest in international markets. They are participating in a number of events while they are there and wrapping things up with a watch party for the Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Team president Art Rooney II has been pushing for a game to be played in Ireland, and it seems like one could take place over the next few years.

LUCAS OIL STADIUM ROOF CLOSED

When the Steelers play the Colts tomorrow, they will do so in the weather-controlled environment of a dome. Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof and windows that allow for open air or a dome environment, and they are opting to close the dome, per owner Jim Irsay on X.

With rain and light wind on the forecast, it will now be a neutral environment. This means less slipping and sliding, better chances of airing out the football in the passing game, and a better environment for the kickers to nail long field goals.