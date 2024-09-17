Depot After Dark: Kareem Hunt Visiting Browns, Boswell Outscores Giants, Bettis Meets Fans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 16.

KAREEM HUNT VISITING BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns managed to win their first game this weekend, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 18-13. Part of the reason for their early offensive struggles could be that star running back Nick Chubb is still recovering from a brutal knee injury. However, it seems the Browns may be bringing back an old friend to help supplement their backfield with Chubb out.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns will be bringing running back Kareem Hunt in for a visit on Tuesday. Hunt was with the Browns from 2019 to 2023, having decent success as Chubb’s backup. Now, he could be brought back to help improve their rushing attack.

Reunion? The #Chiefs are bringing in RB Kareem Hunt for a visit on Tuesday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/HQuoGOa0eT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024

BOSWELL OUTSCORES GIANTS

This season has not been kind to the New York Giants so far. They’re 0-2, their quarterback, who’s on a big contract, looks awful, and their offense looks even worse than the Steelers. In fact, despite scoring more touchdowns than the Steelers so far, the Giants have still been outscored by Chris Boswell alone.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook on Twitter, Boswell scored 25 points by himself, while the Giants have only scored 24. Boswell has looked like one of the best kickers in the NFL this year, but that’s still hilarious and depressing. The Giants seem to be in for a long season.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has scored more points than the ENTIRE Giants offense in 2 weeks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JyYBoEX0br — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 16, 2024

BETTIS MEETS FANS

Jerome Bettis is a player who feels like he should’ve always been a Steeler. He was the heart of the 2005 Steelers team that won a Super Bowl and is forever immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He still has so much love for Steelers fans, too, as shown by a recent meet-and-greet he did.

As reported by WAVY TV 10 on YouTube, Bettis recently appeared in Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, VA. Although it wasn’t in Pennsylvania, it looks like there was a huge turnout for Bettis. He seemed very happy to see the black and gold well-represented.