Depot After Dark: Former Steelers DE Auctions Ring, Raiders Out Versus Browns, RG3’s Top 5 Teams

FORMER STEELERS DE AUCTIONS RING

Winning a Super Bowl is the ultimate accomplishment in the NFL, living in history to show that a team’s hard work paid off. The Steelers have done this twice in the past 20 years, with multiple players helping them achieve both those feats. Defensive end Kimo von Oelhoffen was a key depth piece to their win in Super Bowl 40, and now it looks like he’s using that victory to help a good cause.

According to Heritage Auction Sports on Twitter, von Oelhoffen is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring to benefit his high school alma mater. It’s an incredibly sweet gesture, and hopefully it can benefit the lives of those children.

Steelers DE Kimo Von Oelhoffen is selling his Super Bowl XL Championship ring in our current auction to benefit his alma mater, Moloka'i High School Here's the story of Kimo's incredible act of charityhttps://t.co/xQiijlUH5S — Heritage Auctions Sports (@Heritage_Sport) September 27, 2024

RAIDERS OUT VERSUS BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns have had a nightmare of a season through three weeks. They’re 1-2, but their offense has looked dreadful. Quarterback Deshaun Watson looks like a shell of his former self. However, they could be in for a break this week. Their opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, will be missing two of their best players.

As reported by insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders will be missing both receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Maxx Crosby. Both are among the best in the league at their positions, and their losses are massive. The Steelers don’t play the Raiders until Week 6, so it’s unclear if those players will be healthy by then. The Browns could start to turn their season around this week. If they lose, though, they might need to take a long look in the mirror.

Big losses: #Raiders coach Antonio Pierce told reporters that Las Vegas' two top stars — Maxx Crosby (ankle) and Davante Adams (hamstring) — are both out against the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2024

STEELERS ONE OF RG3’s TOP TEAMS

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III released his top-five teams in the NFL on Twitter, and all the teams he listed were the remaining undefeated teams in the league, and he had the Steelers listed at No. 5.

While Griffin had the Steelers as the worst of the five unbeatens, being in the top five on a list like this didn’t seem all that plausible for the Steelers ahead of the season. We’ll see if Pittsburgh can remain undefeated on Sunday against an Indianapolis Colts team that’s missing some key pieces on the defensive side of the ball in DT DeForest Buckner, DE Kwity Paye and CB Kenny Moore II.