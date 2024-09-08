Depot After Dark: Fields Coin Toss, Steelers Business Trip, Former First-Round Picks Suit Up

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 7.

FIELDS COIN TOSS

Pretty cool for these high school football teams – Steely McBeam was in the flesh at their football game! Just kidding, Steely was there, but of course I am talking about Justin Fields. Many of these high schoolers likely would have grown up watching Fields at the pinnacle of college football for Ohio State.

Pretty cool to have the Steelers’ backup QB on-site for the coin toss. Even better that it now seems like Fields will be the Week 1 starter.

Below is a video of Fields (and Steely McBeam) assisting with the coin toss, via Steelers Youth Football on X.

STEELERS BUSINESS TRIP

This being the last edition of Depot After Dark until the start of the regular season tomorrow, it’s only fitting to show the Steelers on their first business trip of the year.

As Mike Tomlin says, “football is our game, our business is winning.”

Also, shout out to Cameron Heyward for the snazzy outfit. He honored his late father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward with some jersey patches on his jacket. Also, his brother Connor recently told the world on his older brother’s podcast that he has a stylist. That checks out with his sharp outfit.

FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICKS SUIT UP

There were several former Steelers that didn’t make roster cuts around the league. Two of those were former first-round draft picks in Pittsburgh. Both of them landed on practice squads elsewhere, and both were practice squad elevations for Week 1. They will be playing at the start of the season after all.

Artie Burns was elevated by the Seattle Seahawks, and Terrell Edmunds was elevated by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Aaron Wilson on X.

