Depot After Dark: Derek Watt Having Third Kid, Steelers At UTEP, Colts DE Dealing With Injury

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 18.

DEREK WATT HAVING THIRD KID

T.J. Watt recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child, but both his brothers are already fathers. Derek Watt actually already has two kids, with a third now on the way. As Watt announced on his Twitter, he and his wife are expecting their third child.

Watt played fullback for the Steelers from 2020 to 2022, but he’s now retired. It seems like he’s focused on his family, which is continuing to grow. With so many Watt children being born, maybe the Steelers will have their next great pass rusher in the next 20 or so years.

Here we grow again! We are beyond excited to be adding another little one to our family in April! The boys can’t wait to find out if they’re going to have a baby brother or a baby sister… 🩵🩷 pic.twitter.com/rwzU6eCZKs — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) September 17, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS AT UTEP

The Steelers’ scouting department seems to be hard at work preparing for next year’s draft. It may seem far away, but this is the time of year when they visit schools and take a look at prospects. This week, it seems like they visited the University of Texas at El Paso.

According to UTEP Recruiting on Twitter, the Steelers were one of five teams that recently visited. The others were the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers. It’s unclear who they were interested in, but it’s a sign they are still working hard behind the scenes.

COLTS DE DEALING WITH INJURY

The Steelers play the Los Angeles Chargers this week, but they face the Indianapolis Colts next week. The Colts already recently lost star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner for some time, and they could be down another key defensive piece. According to Around the NFL on Twitter, rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu didn’t practice today with a hip injury.

It doesn’t sound like a serious injury, but it could be something to keep in mind. Latu might play this week, but if he doesn’t, his status for the Steelers game could also be in danger. He was drafted in the first round, and he’s extremely talented, so it would be a big loss for the Colts. Their defensive line is already weak, and it could be even weaker next week against the Steelers.