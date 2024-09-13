Depot After Dark: Commanders CB Has Surgery, Jackson PFF Grade, Steelers Project Hunger

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 12.

COMMANDERS CB HAS SURGERY

The Steelers don’t play Washington until Week 10, but it looks like the Commanders will be missing one of their top defenders for some time between now and then. Corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was drafted by the Commanders in the first-round last year, but now it looks like he’ll be missing some time with a thumb injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Forbes recently had surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb. It’s unclear what his timetable is to return, but it sounds like he’ll miss at least a few games. He might be healthy for the game against the Steelers, but it’s uncertain what condition he’ll be in.

Sources: #Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, a blow to the secondary and for the former first-round pick. By having the procedure now, Forbes will fix an issue that would’ve been a problem all season. pic.twitter.com/gpxO5lfqsn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2024

JACKSON PFF GRADE

The Steelers defense dominated in Week 1, headlined by T.J. Watt. However, new corner Donte Jackson had an excellent game as well. Although it didn’t start promising when he dropped an interception early on, he settled in and had a great game. He even made up for that dropped pick by getting a timely interception in a clutch moment.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson was tied for the second-best passer rating allowed in Week 1, holding Kirk Cousins to a grade of 30.6. He’s tied with Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys, who also had a great Week 1. Hopefully Jackson’s high level of play continues throughout the season.

Lowest passer rating allowed from Week 1 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Uuq3AraExj — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2024

STEELERS PROJECT HUNGER

Even if they struggle on the field sometimes, the Steelers always do their best to have a positive impact on the local community. They, along with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Penguins, are making an effort to help people who are struggling to stay fed. Local news station WTAE-TV Pittsburgh recently shined a spotlight on these efforts.

It’s a program that’s been going on for some time now, and another example of sports teams using their platform to help those less fortunate. Project Hunger aims to fight food insecurity, doing a lot of good for people who need it. It’s nice to see the Steelers always trying to make Pittsburgh the best it can be.