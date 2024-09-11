Depot After Dark: Colts CB Out For Year, Watt Sack Flashback, Former QB Defends Fields

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 10.

COLTS CB OUT FOR YEAR

Week 1 came with some bad injury news for some teams. The Indianapolis Colts are one of those unfortunate victims. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter, they’ve lost young and promising corner JuJu Brents for the entire season due to a knee injury. It’s a tough blow to a Colts team that has playoff aspirations.

The Steelers play the Colts in Week 4, which means Indianapolis doesn’t have much time to find a suitable replacement for Brents. It’s certainly not an outcome anyone wanted, though. It’s always tough to see a young player lose so much time.

Sources: #Colts promising young CB JuJu Brents is headed for Injured Reserve with a season-ending knee injury. The former second-round pick has impressed when on the field. With the early injury, he’ll be 100% for 2025. But frustrating outcome. pic.twitter.com/TOoDuetLCP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2024

WATT SACK FLASHBACK

T.J. Watt is about to cross 100 career sacks, having become one of the best players in the NFL. However, every journey has to start somewhere, and it was exactly seven years ago today that Watt’s began. Seven years ago, Watt got his first NFL sack, bringing down Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshone Kizer.

Watt actually finished that game with two sacks, giving just a quick preview of the dominant force he would become. Hopefully, he will have more performances like that. Based on Week 1 this year, it seems like he does.

Seven years ago today, T.J. Watt registered his first career NFL sack against the Browns. Wait for the celebration. #Steelers #NFL 🤣😂 @_TJWatt @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/o6YgxgltdP — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2024

FORMER QB DEFENDS FIELDS

Justin Fields had a good game against the Atlanta Falcons, but he wasn’t amazing. Some have criticized him for his play, but former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert came to his defense on Twitter. Benkert played as a backup in the NFL from 2018 to 2022 but now has transitioned to analyzing the game.

Benkert responded to a fan who took issue with Fields’ passing chart, pointing out how Fields did well with everything he could control. Specifically, he highlighted how Fields didn’t turn the ball over and played well within the scheme. It was a fine first performance from Fields with the Steelers, and with any luck, he’ll turn in a similar performance in any subsequent starts.