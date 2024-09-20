Depot After Dark: Captains For Steelers Style, Watt Competition, Big Ben Debut Anniversary

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

CAPTAINS FOR STEELERS STYLE

The Steelers have several fun events throughout the year that raise money for good causes. One of the most popular is Steelers Style, a fashion event where players and special guests walk a runway to raise money for Steelers Charities. It’s a nice way to combine football and fashion to do some good. The co-captains for this year’s event were also recently revealed.

On the Steelers YouTube channel, it was announced that Pat Freiermuth and Larry Ogunjobi would be the co-captains for this year’s event. It will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, with tickets available now. We’ll see who the best dressed is this year.

WATT COMPETITION

The Watt family has produced some incredible athletes. T.J. and J.J. are both likely bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Derek had a successful career as a fullback. With so much talent, the three of them have likely been competitive throughout their entire lives. It looks like that competitive spirit will be on full display soon.

As announced by Derek Watt on his Instagram, in partnership with taco brand Old El Paso, he and T.J. will be competing in the kitchen. The brothers have been partnered with the brand for some time, releasing several commercials. Now, with J.J. as the judge, they’ll see who the better chef is.

BIG BEN DEBUT ANNIVERSARY

It feels like just yesterday that Ben Roethlisberger debuted for the Steelers. In reality, it was 20 years ago exactly. It’s crazy to think how quickly time has flown by, and how much has happened since then. Roethlisberger wasn’t even supposed to play in that game. The Baltimore Ravens just happened to injur starter Tommy Maddox.

It was unfortunate for Maddox, but the Steelers never looked back. Two Super Bowls, six Pro Bowls, 418 touchdowns and 64,088 passing yards later, Roethlisberger is bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And yes, he will be going in during his first year of eligibility. That’s what that resumé will do for you.