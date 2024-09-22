Depot After Dark: Boswell Baby, Home Opener Info, Raiders Lose DE For Steelers Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 21.

Boswell Baby

The Boswells are having a baby. Just months after their summer wedding, the couple announced their first child is expected in March 2025, a timeline similar to the Watts’.

Boswell continues to be one of the NFL’s best kickers and someone who isn’t discussed in that light enough. Historically, he is the No. 1 kicker from 50-plus yards and has already made for from that distance this season, including a long of 57.

Home Opener Info

It took 274 days between regular-season games at Acrisure Stadium and tomorrow’s home opener figures to feature a jam-packed Steelers Nation. That’s led the team and Acrisure to remind fans to show up extra early for the game, even if they plan on skipping the parking lot tailgate.

In a Friday tweet, they note that if you show up at 12:30 PM, you probably won’t make it to your seat in time for kickoff. They’re also reminding fans to have their digital tickets ready as they enter Acrisure.

We’re asking fans to arrive early & prepared for Sunday’s #Steelers game! Have your mobile tickets downloaded to your digital wallet & transfer tickets to your guests so everyone has their own ticket saved to their mobile device. More details: https://t.co/da8xCofBVN pic.twitter.com/UfHd128im7 — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) September 20, 2024

Raiders Lose DE For Steelers Game (And The Season)

The Las Vegas Raiders still have Maxx Crosby but will be without their top rush threat opposite him when they face the Steelers in Week 6. Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, DE Malcolm Koonce is out for the season due to a knee injury.

BREAKING: #Raiders pass rusher Malcolm Koonce suffered a serious knee injury during a recent practice and will miss the entire season, per multiple sources. A devastating blow for Koonce, who’s coming off a career-best 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, and was entering the final… pic.twitter.com/MH5MpAQUVY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2024

A third-round pick in 2021, Koonce broke out with an 8-sack campaign 2021 and, entering the final year of his rookie deal was in line for a big payday. With 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson battling a knee injury, the Raiders are thin on options to take some pressure off star DE Maxx Crosby.

Picture Day

Say cheese! Saturday marked Pittsburgh’s 2024 team photos. Below is one featuring head coach Mike Tomlin and the team’s captains: QB Russell Wilson, DL Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt, and S/ST’er Miles Killebrew.