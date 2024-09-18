Depot After Dark: Benton On PFF Team, Former Steelers Have Workouts, Ogunjobi Interviews Rookies

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 17.

BENTON ON PFF TEAM

In Week 2, the Steelers once again relied on a fantastic performance from their defense to win the game. T.J. Watt was dominant once again, but this week, it’s Keeanu Benton who made the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week. Benton didn’t record a sack, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t impact the game.

PFF gave Benton the highest rating for any Steelers defender in Week 2, with a grade of 88.7. That’s a great mark for Benton to hit, even if it’s tough to say he was the best player on the Steelers defense this past week. Still, he’s a talented young player who’s still improving his game, which is a good sign.

WEEK 2 PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK pic.twitter.com/eSILHoa0zd — PFF (@PFF) September 17, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

FORMER STEELERS HAVE WORKOUTS

The Steelers have multiple former players floating around outside the NFL that are still trying to catch on with teams. Two of those players have recently worked out with teams, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Linebacker Kwon Alexander, who was only with the team last year and suffered a brutal injury, had a workout with the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin worked out with the Seattle Seahawks. Boykin was a key special teams player with the team in 2022 and 2023. It would be nice if Boykin returned to the Steelers to help shore up that unit, but he could be bound for Seattle.

Notable workouts from the wire:#Bills worked out kickers Anders Carlson and Cade York#Texans worked out TE Irv Smith#Vikings worked out LB Kwon Alexander#Seahawks worked out QB Ian Book and WRs Miles Boykin and Denzel Mims — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2024

OGUNJOBI INTERVIEWS ROOKIES

It looks like the show where Larry Ogunjobi interviews players about some of their favorite foods will occur throughout this season. Ogunjobi recently talked to rookies Logan Lee and Payton Wilson about the food they like to eat before and after games. It’s a fun series that can help fans get to know players.

This show still lacks a catchy name like Bud Brought a Buddy, but maybe they’ll work on that. Orders with Ogunjobi sound too strict, but maybe there’s something there. Whatever the case, it’s fun to hear these details about players’ lives. Lee certainly sounds like he loves chili.