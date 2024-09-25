Depot After Dark: Bengals OT Out For Year, Hillgrove Honored, Former Steelers Coach Lands In UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 24.

BENGALS OT OUT FOR YEAR

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had a good season in 2024. They’re 0-3, at the bottom of the AFC North, and now, they’ve lost one of their starting offensive tackles for the year. During last night’s game, Trent Brown was carted off with a leg injury. Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has revealed the severity of the injury.

Today, Rapoport tweeted that Brown will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon. He’s done for the year now. That means that rookie Amarius Mims will be the starter going forward. For the Bengals this year, when it rains, it pours.

#Bengals OT Trent Brown, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon, sources say. His 2024 season is over, but Brown is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/W5EDpAC2Lo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024

HILLGROVE HONORED

Bill Hillgrove was the voice of the Steelers for 30 years. He was the team’s play-by-play broadcaster for so long, and he retired after the 2023 season. During this past week’s game, the team made sure to honor Hillgrove, who was in attendance.

As shown on their Twitter, the Steelers presented Hillgrove with a custom jersey and let him receive an ovation from the crowd. Hillgrove will forever be remembered as a legend in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting, and hopefully, he can enjoy retirement.

During today’s game, we honored Bill Hillgrove for his 30 years as the "Voice of the Steelers”. Thank you, Bill, for three decades of memories! pic.twitter.com/EB2byJdqIC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 22, 2024

FORMER STEELERS COACH LANDS IN UFL

The Steelers have only had three head coaches since 1969, but they’ve had numerous assistants move on to be head coaches for other teams. One example is Ken Whisenhunt, who was with the Steelers from 2001 to 2006. Whisenhunt was the offensive coordinator for the Steelers when they won Super Bowl 40 and was also the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals when they lost to the Steelers in 2008.

Whisenhunt has been out of the NFL since 2019, but that doesn’t mean he’s done with football. As announced recently, he’s agreed to become the head coach of the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League. Here’s to a year of success for Whisenhunt and the Showboats.