Depot After Dark: Banner Attempting Comeback, Browns G To IR, Johnston Offering Help

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 25.

BANNER ATTEMPTING COMEBACK

In 2021, Zach Banner had hopes of being a starting offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a serious knee injury ended his season before it began. It was unfortunate for Banner, who seemed like a decent person off the field. He hasn’t played in the NFL since then, but it looks like he’s attempting a comeback.

Banner posted a video on his Twitter showing him working out. He captioned the video by saying that he’s ready to play football. Hopefully, he can land with a team and have more success. Considering their injuries at tackle, maybe he could even return to the Steelers.

BROWNS G TO IR

The Cleveland Browns may not be at the bottom of the AFC North but they may as well be. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked terrible, and their offense looks like it can’t do anything right. It looks like things aren’t getting any better for them, as they’ve lost starting guard Wyatt Teller for at least the next four games.

Teller has been with the Browns since 2019 and has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league over the past few years. However, as reported by insider Jordan Schultz, Teller is being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. That’s a heavy blow for the Browns, who are already struggling.

JOHNSTON OFFERING HELP

Punter Cameron Johnston looked like a fantastic addition for the Steelers before he was lost for the year with an awful leg injury. It was terrible to see, but it appears Johnston isn’t letting the injury negatively affect him. He’s not using his time to sit around and mope.

As seen on Missi Matthews’ Twitter, Johnston took to Instagram to offer help to any high school or college punters. It’s awesome to see him being so willing to give back to others so quickly after his injury. Hopefully, Johnston can help out a handful of kids and return better than ever next year.