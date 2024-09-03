Depot After Dark: 49ers WR On NFI List, Giants Release Former Steelers WR, Wilson Expresses Gratitude

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 2.

49ERS WR ON NFI LIST

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was involved in a dangerous accident recently, but thankfully, it sounds like he’s going to be okay. However, that doesn’t mean Pearsall will be ready for the start of the season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Pearsall has been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games of the season. It’s unfortunate, but considering he was shot, it doesn’t really matter. What’s important is that he’s alive and doesn’t have any life-changing injuries.

The #49ers placed WR Ricky Pearsall on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List after he was shot in an attempted robbery over the weekend. He’ll miss the first four games as he recovers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2024

GIANTS RELEASE FORMER STEELERS WR

Miles Boykin was with the Steelers in 2022 and 2023, but this past offseason, he signed with the New York Giants. Boykin didn’t have much of a presence on offense, but he was great on special teams. He didn’t make the Giants’ initial 53-man roster, but he did land back on their practice squad. However, it appears that has changed now.

According to Dan Salomone of Giants.com, the Giants released Boykin from their practice squad. The Steelers could use another receiver on their roster, but it would be great to have Boykin back for what he provides on special teams. Hopefully, he will end up back with the Steelers.

Roster Update: The Giants signed TE/FB Jakob Johnson to the practice squad and released WR Miles Boykin. pic.twitter.com/QdIOJyJWbq — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 2, 2024

WILSON EXPRESSES GRATITUDE

Russell Wilson has been named a captain for the Steelers. He hasn’t even played a regular-season game with them, but he is the starting quarterback, and it seems the players respect his leadership.

Wilson took to Instagram to express his gratitude for being the Steelers’ captain. It’s another example of how Wilson may not be the diva some people try to portray him as. Wilson is simply happy that his new teammates respect him enough to vote him captain. Hopefully, he’ll reward them with good quarterback play this year.