DeMarvin Leal Feels ‘A Lot More Comfortable’ In Hybrid Role This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers won an intense battle against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but it didn’t come without its costs. Alex Highsmith suffered a groin injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks. That means people will have to step up in his absence. Nick Herbig will start, but DeMarvin Leal will now be the primary backup. He is a defensive lineman but works in a more hybrid role. It sounds like he has no complaints about that, though.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable, just knowing the defense itself,” Leal said Wednesday via the team’s website. “Being here for three years is going to benefit itself, and then [my] body change. Just getting after itself is gonna do a lot of good things for me.”

Leal also worked in this hybrid role during his rookie year. That was more out of necessity than anything, though. That was the year T.J. Watt suffered a pectoral injury, leaving the Steelers thin at outside linebacker. Therefore, they tried to use Leal to supplement that loss, but the results were not great.

Now, it seems like Leal is much more prepared for that assignment. He has transformed his body since his rookie year, so he should be in much better shape to perform that task. He didn’t have much success last year, but this versatility could help him stick in the league. It’s certainly an ability that Mike Tomlin appreciates.

Leal also looked much improved during the preseason. He flashed while rushing the passer, which gives hope that he’ll be alright in a rotational role for the Steelers. One of their greatest strengths is their defensive line, and depth is a component of that. Leal might not be the same player as Herbig, but he doesn’t need to be.

We’ll see how much work Leal gets against the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Steelers had been doing a good job rotating Herbig in, and hopefully that continues with Leal. Getting that rest is probably part of the reason Watt has been so effective in the fourth quarter. The Steelers should be fine if Leal doesn’t get pushed around. He sounds prepared for this challenge, though.