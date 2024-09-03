‘Demands Excellence Each And Every Day’: Patrick Peterson Reveals What Makes Mike Tomlin A Great Coach

Though he spent just one season with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, veteran cornerback and current free agent Patrick Peterson had a unique look into the day-to-day operations of the future Hall of Famer.
One of the key things that Tomlin did, according to Peterson, who appeared on Good Morning Football Tuesday in Los Angeles, was lay the foundation for the team daily and demand excellence each and every day inside the facility.
The Standard is the Standard, one would say.
“Man, Coach is just consistently him. He lays the foundation for the team each and every day. He wants guys to understand and feel the process, like you just can’t enjoy the fruits of your labor,” Peterson said of Tomlin, according to video via GMFB’s Twitter page. “You have to understand the process, understand the work that goes into this, and he just demands excellence each and every day we step into that building. It was nothing like being with Coach.
“I met Coach in 2011 going throughout the [draft] process and my cousin [Bryant McFadden] had an opportunity to play with him. But being in the building with him each and every day, I saw why he’s able to consistently put together winning teams each and every year, regardless who’s on the field.”
That relationship between Tomlin and Peterson does extend back to 2011 when Peterson was coming out of LSU as one of the best players in that draft class and one of the best players in the country. Of course, the Steelers didn’t get an opportunity to land him as Peterson went off the board at No. 5 overall, but later down the line, that relationship paid off as the Steelers signed him in free agency.
Last season, Peterson had to wear many hats as injuries hit the secondary hard. Though he struggled early at cornerback, Peterson settled into that hybrid role for the Steelers and was a great leader down the stretch for a depleted defense, handling some snaps in the slot and at safety.
Ultimately, the Steelers moved on from Peterson this offseason, releasing the veteran. Despite the way things ended, and Peterson still wanting an opportunity to play another year in the NFL, that experience with the Steelers and getting a chance to play under Tomlin for just one year had a profound impact on him.
When players continue to speak highly of Tomlin, it matters. The guy is going to the Hall of Fame when his career is over. While the playoff struggles in the last seven years have been rather frustrating, Tomlin remains revered in the room and around the league.